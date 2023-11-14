Former SDLP deputy mayor of Londonderry jailed for historic sexual abuse of young girl fails to overturn conviction

James McKeever (Photo: Submitted)

The Court of Appeal rejected James McKeever’s claim that evidence from the victim’s childhood friend was wrongly admitted at his trial.

Lord Justice Tracey said there was “no doubt” about the safety of the guilty verdict.

In May last year McKeever, 65, was convicted of eight offenses spanning the period from August 1981 to December 1988.

His victim was aged between seven and 14 when she was abused on a number of occasions in locations in and around Londonderry. He recalled several incidents that primarily involved sexual touching.

McKeever, of Tamnireagh Park, Eglinton, was found guilty of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The former Derry and Strabane councillor, who fathered almost 50 children with his wife, was jailed for four years and put on the sex offenders register. According to reports at the time, he has also been expelled from the SDLP.

With McKeever maintaining his innocence, the appeal focused on a statement from a primary school friend of the complainant.

The witness, referred to as AB, gave a statement to the police that the victim had disclosed the sexual abuse she faced during her childhood.

She could not remember his exact age at the time, but said it was around the time when advertisements for the Childline telephone support service were on television.

Defense lawyers argued that evidence from the hearing should not have been included in the trial to refute any suggestion that the complainant had recently fabricated the matter.

But based on its timing and contemporaneity, three appeal judges described the circumstances in which the statement was made as “compelling”.

“AB and the complainant were best friends. Lord Justice Tracey said, on both their accounts, they must have had an intense and trusting relationship.

“An allegation of this nature is not likely to be made lightly.”

Rejecting that ground of appeal, he said: “We are strongly convinced that the inclusion of AB’s evidence regarding the first complaint will assist the jury in finding the truth.”

In an anonymous media interview after McKeever’s sentencing, the victim said that she had “always hated him”.

He claimed that it revealed a possible motive for making false allegations, contrary to the evidence given at trial, and about which he should have been cross-examined.

However, the court found nothing in the interview to suggest that she had any pre-existing animosity towards McKeever prior to the period of abuse.

Lord Justice Tracey confirmed: “We consider no doubt about the safety of the conviction and dismiss the appeal.”

