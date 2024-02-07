Former Ripple Director Announces ‘Big News’ for XRP, Could Price Respond?

Sean McBride, former Director of Global Talent Acquisition at Ripple, has hinted at important upcoming news for Ripple and XRP. McBride’s announcement, made via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), has generated a mix of excitement and skepticism among followers and investors.

His post read: “Big news coming from #Ripple and #XRP in the next few days,” setting the stage for speculation on what this news could be and its potential impact on XRP’s market performance. However, reaction to McBride’s announcement within the XRP community has been varied.

big news coming from #Wave And #XRP In the next few days – Sean McBride (@seanmcbride16) 6 February 2024

Vietse Wind, founder of XRPL Labs – a company known for developing XRP ledger-based projects like , which reflects concerns about insiders. Trading:

If it is worth entering the insider trading field then it should be quite newsworthy.

Another member of the community, identified only as Faisal, expressed a more cynical view, suggesting a pattern of temporary engagement with Ripple’s technology: “Another company is selling Ripple’s products as a ‘pilot program.’ Using it and then never actually using it?” This sentiment reflects a widespread skepticism that has sometimes surrounded Ripple’s partnerships and the actual adoption of its technology.

In response to negative feedback, McBride’s Retort was clear: “Yes, all of you non Ripple shareholders can STFU because, yes, big news is coming, has already come, and XRP is about to explode so if you don’t have anything positive to say So get angry.” This statement signals a strong belief in the importance of the upcoming news and its ability to have a positive impact on the XRP price.

No reaction on XRP price (yet)

As of press time, XRP price has not shown any significant reaction to McBride’s announcement. This lack of immediate movement in the market may indicate that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach.

In the technical analysis of XRP against the US Dollar (1-day chart), the price shows continuation within a descending channel pattern, indicating a bearish market sentiment. At press time, the price of XRP was around $0.50.

Chart analysis shows that the price of This EMA position suggests a strong resistance level to any price increases. Furthermore, the 200-day EMA at $0.56220, although below the 100-day EMA, still acts as a potential resistance area.

Volume indicators show relatively stable volume with a slight increase in selling pressure, as indicated by the red volume bars. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.08, close to the oversold zone, but not yet indicating a strong reversal signal.

Notably, the price is trading close to the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.49894, which is an important support level in the short term. This Fibonacci retracement is drawn from the key swing high of $0.74902 to the swing low of $0.43085. The price has already broken the 0.5 ($0.58993) and 0.618 ($0.55239) Fibonacci levels, which were previously acting as support levels, and is now testing the 0.786 level for potential support.

The descending channel pattern is defined by two parallel lines with the price making lower highs and lower lows, which is usually seen as a bearish signal. For traders looking for a bullish reversal, it will be necessary to break the upper boundary of the channel and the nearest EMA. Conversely, a fall below the 0.786 Fibonacci level could cause the price to test the $0.43085 level, which is the recent low.

Featured image created with DALL·E, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com