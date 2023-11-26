Nov. 25—VALDOSTA — Keith Blevins, former publisher of the Valdosta Daily Times, died Saturday morning.

Arrangements will be announced by McLane Funeral & Cremation Services.

Blevins came to Valdosta as publisher in December 1994 and served until January 1996. He returned to the role in April 2001. In 2003 he was promoted to vice president/division manager for CNHI, the company that owns the Valdosta Daily Times, but he retained the position. His role as publisher of VDT. In 2006, he became CNHI’s Chief Operating Officer and relocated to the corporate headquarters in Alabama.

Former coworkers remember Blevins for his kindness and the way he supported them during their stay here.

“He was one of the good ones,” said Jeff Masters, who became publisher of the Daily Times a few years after Blevins’ promotion to COO.

Masters worked under Blevins when Blevins was the South Georgia division manager. When Masters was promoted to division manager of North Georgia, he worked across the hall from Blevins in the VDT office. Blevins’ promotion to COO made him boss of Masters again in 2006.

“He was great to work with and great to work for,” Masters said. “He taught me a lot… He helped you when you needed help and challenged you when you needed a challenge.”

Masters said he did not stay in close contact, but Blevins continued to live in Valdosta so the two would see each other in town from time to time.

Blevins started in newspapers in his native West Virginia in the 1970s. It was here that he met Dean Poling, a young cartoonist turned reporter.

Poling, who recently retired as editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, said, “I first heard about Keith while working in the Twin Cities of Bluefield, W.Va., where he worked in the 1980s. Operated an independent newspaper in. “He was always proud of the independent spirit of that newspaper, and that it was a good publication.”

Poling was a reporter at VDT when Blevins arrived in 1994, and was still working in the newsroom when Blevins returned in 2001.

Poling said, “He deeply understood the importance of local news and the independence of the newsroom from the business side of newspapers.” “He would often drop into the newsroom to give a news tip or ask for the latest update on a breaking story.”

Poling also remembered Blevins’ other talents.

He said, “A great singer.” “He performed at local shows and with local bands.”

Debbie Renard was Blevins’ administrative assistant and remembered him as very caring and kind. He said he wanted to make sure everyone had the best.

“I think he knew a little bit about every department,” Renard said.

She said, even after she was promoted to the corporate office, he would call her back and ask her to do something for him.

“Company president Donna Barrett said I screwed her up,” he recalled, laughing.

