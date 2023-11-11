Former prosecutor on Stefanik’s ethics complaint against NY fraud judge: ‘She knows better’

A former federal prosecutor went after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday, saying her ethics complaint against the judge hearing former President Trump’s New York trade fraud case is “irresponsible.”

“She knows better,” Andrew Weissman told MSNBC on Friday. “And it’s really – this idea that this is constantly one step too far and now it’s become normal where you have someone in Congress who is doing this and the judge is just doing his job.”

Weissman, who was a federal prosecutor in New York and general counsel to the FBI, described Stefanik as one of “many supporters” for Trump.

“You can disagree with him,” he said, referring to the judge. “You can say that. You can say he’s lost evidence. But really? A complaint against him for doing his job? Fences.” Ahead of.”

Stefanik’s complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron alleges that the judge has shown “improper bias and judicial impropriety” against Trump in the case.

Their letter also echoes the same arguments Trump’s legal team has made in opposition to the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, in which prosecutors are seeking to strip the state business licenses of the former president and his adult sons .

Angoron has already ruled that Trump committed trading fraud by manipulating the value of his assets, with a trial scheduled to determine damages. Prosecutors are seeking a fine of at least $250 million.

Trump took the stand on Monday, delivering a speech in disarray, prompting Angoron to rebuke Trump’s attorney Chris Keese.

“Mr. Whom, can you control your customer? This is not a political rally,” Angoron said.

Most of Stefanik’s complaints were about a partial restraining order imposed on Trump and his lawyers, barring them from bad-mouthing court staff and witnesses in the case. He was fined a total of $15,000 for two violations of the order.

Stefanik wrote, “If anyone in America should have a constitutional right to speak out against the judge, his staff, the witnesses, or the process, it is a defendant who is going through a process he believes is politicized against him.” And there are weapons.” “Suming a defendant is un-American.”

The seven-week trial is ongoing.

Source: www.bing.com