Human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka claims that guards routinely intimidate, abuse, and humiliate prisoners and that medical issues go untreated.

Advertisement

During her three years in a Belarusian penal colony, human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka says she and other political prisoners were routinely denied family visits, phone calls, and parcels. He almost died when COVID-19 spread through the facility.

He also claims that he was forced to spend the last nine days of his sentence in a damp punishment cell, sleeping on the concrete floor with a roll of toilet paper as a pillow.

He had to wear a yellow tag on his uniform – as do all of the estimated 1,473 political prisoners held in Belarus – so that he could be easily identified by guards, whom he said regularly intimidated, abused, And used to insult.

“Belarusian authorities deliberately create terrible detention conditions for political prisoners, which qualify as torture,” Sudalenka said in an interview with The Associated Press after completing her time behind bars and fleeing to neighboring Lithuania. “

Belarus has cracked down on opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko since an August 2020 election that gave him a sixth term in voting was widely seen as fraudulent.

This was followed by months of protests across the country and thousands of people taking to the streets. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten in police custody, and hundreds of independent media outlets and non-governmental organizations were closed and outlawed.

Although most protesters remained in jail for a few days or weeks, people like 58-year-old Sudalenka – a political activist for two decades – faced more serious charges, leading to years in prison. Last month, he learned that authorities had opened a new case against him, although he is now safely abroad, having flown out of Belarus last summer.

Still imprisoned is 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bieliatsky, who founded Viasna, Belarus’s oldest and most prominent human rights group. He is serving a 10-year sentence and is being kept in “complete isolation” without access to doctors, his wife, Natalia Pinchuk, said in an AP interview.

Some prisoners did not survive captivity, he said, adding that the artist Ales Pushkin died of a perforated ulcer without any medical care in July, and Witold Ashurak, whose body was returned to his relatives in 2021 , still wearing a bandage on his head.

Some people have disappeared into the prison system after their arrest. There has been no word on the fate of Viktor Babaryka, who sought to challenge Lukashenko in the election and was reportedly beaten while serving a 14-year sentence. There has been no news of another opposition leader, Mikola Statkevich, for almost a year.

“The world needs to know this and respond to this,” Pinchuk said. “People disappear in Belarusian colonies and prisons, and relatives of many political prisoners do not hear anything about them for hundreds of days.”

She has taken her husband’s case to UN human rights officials.

Officials at the prison department of Belarus’s interior ministry told the AP on Wednesday they had no comment on the allegations.

At the time of the protests in 2020, Lukashenko dismissed reports of mistreatment and beatings of protesters in custody as “fake” and “not true”.

Nonetheless, Sudaleks says that the tags that prisoners are forced to wear are “very clearly reminiscent” of the tags that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.

“All political prisoners with yellow tags face additional hardships and humiliation every day,” Sudalenka said. “Methods of bullying can include isolation in the punishment cell and full briefing, refusal to see a lawyer, and denial of medical care and medication.”

By the time the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the penal colony, and Sudalenka said he became ill, developing a fever of 40 °C (104 °F), his Lost the ability to smell. And there is difficulty in breathing. His pleas to see a doctor were ignored, with guards instead giving him an unknown pill every day.

He said, “I remained unconscious for 20 days between life and death and miraculously survived, because the doctor never examined me.”

Advertisement

Sudalenka submitted a complaint to the UN Human Rights Committee which was registered in October and later forwarded to the Belarusian authorities, who have yet to respond.

He said the new criminal case launched against him in November on extremism charges was “a form of reaction”.

This month, US officials demanded Belarus release all political prisoners, otherwise sanctions imposed on Minsk would be tightened. New US sanctions against 19 Belarusian individuals and legal entities supporting Lukashenko were announced on 5 December.

Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whose husband is serving a 19.5-year prison sentence, met with State Department officials and lawmakers this month, and a Belarus-US working group on political prisoners was formed.

The State Department said, “When the regime releases all of its political prisoners, ceases repression of the Belarusian people, and ends its involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, we will be ready to change our policies, ease sanctions, and Ready to talk about improving relations.” Spokesman Matthew Miller.

Advertisement

However, Lukashenko refuses to discuss political prisoners with the West.

Source