Former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb wins presidential bid

After a close presidential race, Finland’s former prime minister, Alexander Stubb, won Sunday’s election against Pekka Haavisto, the former foreign minister.

Advertisement

After all votes were counted, center-right candidate Alexander Stubb of the National Coalition Party received 51.6% of the vote, while independent candidate Pekka Haavisto of the Green Left received 48.4%.

The 55-year-old, who was prime minister from 2014 to 2015, will become Finland’s 13th president since the Nordic country gained independence from the Russian Empire in 1917.

On Sunday night, Haavisto conceded defeat after Finnish public broadcaster YLE showed Stubb’s victory. He congratulated his centre-right rival at Helsinki City Hall, where candidates and media were watching the results.

a fair and clean race

The months-long election campaign was polite and non-confrontational, in line with consensus-driven Finnish politics, with no below-the-belt attacks from any of the candidates – something Stubb noted in his speech to Haavisto. Had noted.

“It’s been a fair, great race,” Stubb told Haavisto after the clear result. “I am proud that I am able to fight with you in these elections. Thanks for a good race.”

Stubb and Haavisto were the main contenders in the election, where more than 4 million eligible voters chose a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinistö, whose second six-year term ends in March. He was not eligible for re-election.

Sunday’s runoff took place after none of the original nine candidates received more than half the votes in the first voting round on January 28. At that time, Stubb emerged on top with 27.3% of the ballots cast, with Haavisto the runner-up with 25.8%.

Several polls indicated that Stubb, who had also served as Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Finance and European Affairs, was the favorite to win the presidency.

Initial turnout was 70.7%, significantly lower than the first voting round when it was 75%.

Foreign and security policy at the top of the agenda

Unlike most European countries, the President of Finland has executive power to formulate foreign and security policy together with the government, especially with respect to countries outside the EU such as the United States, Russia, and China.

During the election campaign Stubb and Haavisto largely agreed on Finland’s foreign policy and security priorities. These include maintaining a tough stance toward Moscow and Russia’s current leadership, strengthening security ties with Washington, and the need to help Ukraine at both the military and civilian levels. Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russia.

The head of state also commands the military – an important detail given Europe’s current security environment and the changed geopolitical position of Finland, which joined NATO in April 2023 following Russia’s attack on Ukraine a year ago .

The Finnish President is expected to stay away from everyday politics and largely avoid domestic political controversies.

‘A new, stronger asset’

Most European leaders have congratulated Stubbs on his election victory, including European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote on Twitter in ex-post facto that, with her “leadership, experience and European commitment, our The Union has a new, stronger asset.”

EU Council President Charles Michel also highlighted Stubb’s “experience and leadership” as “an asset in strengthening our common foreign and security policy in these difficult times”.

Ulf Christerson, the prime minister of neighboring Sweden, offered his “heartfelt congratulations”, saying: “I look forward to our cooperation and to meeting in Sweden soon.”

Source