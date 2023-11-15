Former Prime Minister Brown and Comic Relief invite businesses to join ‘Coalition of Compassion’

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has teamed up with Comic Relief to launch an appeal to groups including big businesses to help meet the “growing needs” of families facing poverty.

Mr Brown will invite socially responsible firms and philanthropic foundations to join a “coalition of compassion” and donate goods and money to a service called MultiBank, which helps families fighting poverty.

Two multibanks have been set up in Fife and Wigan, donating more than 1.5 million items to 150,000 families in Scotland and Greater Manchester.

At an event in London on Thursday, Comic Relief and online giant Amazon will offer to help expand the initiative, with the goal of supporting half a million households across six multibanks by the end of 2024.

Mr Brown said: “We are now seeing poverty in Britain on a scale I never thought we would see again.

“It is the upcoming winter crisis that appeals to us for emergency actions and a new social contract between companies and charities.

“Children cannot be asked to pay for the continuing cost of living crisis by taking away their life chances and their early years.

“The success of our multibanks in Fife and Wigan shows that big business can make a huge difference to families’ ability to care for their children, which is beneficial to us all in the future.

“I am extremely grateful to Amazon for co-founding the groundbreaking multibank model and helping encourage other businesses to donate their products that otherwise would have gone to waste.

“I am delighted to welcome Comic Relief to our Coalition of Compassion, helping us lift even more families out of material poverty, while also reducing waste and recycling and reusing products. Is helping to promote.

“I urge all companies to give whatever they can – extra goods or money – to support this important initiative against poverty.

“We have a special need for household cleaning and hygiene products so that children do not have to go to school without washing and clean teeth.”

John Bomphrey, country manager at Amazon UK, said: “Our aim is to help as many families as possible by connecting extra essential items from Amazon and other businesses with those who need it most.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact Multibanks is having in Fife and Wigan and we are committed to expanding to six sites across the country next year, but we need more donations.

“We’re calling on businesses to come along and join our coalition of compassion – helping us ensure no good product goes to waste, and no family goes without the basics they need. They need.”

Sameer Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “Families across the country are in crisis. The scale and severity of poverty is increasing at an alarming rate, leaving millions of people struggling to access the basic amenities to keep themselves and their children warm, clean and healthy.

“The expansion of the multibank initiative could not come at a better time as the situation for many people will only worsen in the winter.

“We are proud to take this much-needed initiative to the next level with a new dedicated multibank fund and help establish these vital lifelines in more communities across the UK.

“Together we can ease the pressure and help improve the lives of those facing the toughest times at home.”

