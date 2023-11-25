Derek Chauvin is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, as well as a 22-and-a-half-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured by another inmate in a federal prison in the US state of Arizona.

The attack occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison plagued by security flaws and staff shortages. The person who disclosed the attack was not authorized to discuss details of the attack publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Responding staff were said to have contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before taking the inmate, whom it did not name, to hospital for further treatment and assessment.

The Bureau of Prisons said no employees were injured and the FBI was notified. Visiting the facility, which houses about 380 inmates, has been suspended.

The knife attack on Chauvin is the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner in the past five months. In July, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate in a federal prison in Florida.

This is the second major incident at the Tucson federal prison in just over a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the facility’s low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head. The weapon misfired and no one was hurt.

Chauvin, 47, was transferred from the maximum-security Minnesota State Prison to FCI Tucson in August 2022 to serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder. Can go. ,

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, had advocated keeping him away from the general population and away from other prisoners out of fear he would be targeted.

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal of his murder conviction. Separately, Chauvin is waging a lengthy effort to overturn his federal guilty plea, claiming new evidence shows he did not cause Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes on the street outside a convenience store, where Floyd was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 (about €18) bill. There was doubt.

A bystander’s video captured Floyd’s faint screams of “I can’t breathe.” His death sparked countless Black Lives Matter protests around the world, some of which turned violent — and prompted national condemnation of police brutality and racism.

Three other former officers who were at the scene received lesser state and federal sentences for their roles in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s killing comes as the Federal Bureau of Prisons has faced increased scrutiny in recent years following the prison suicide of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. It’s another example of the agency’s apparent inability to keep even its highest profile inmates safe after the Nassar stabbing and ‘Unabomber’ Ted. Kaczyński’s suicide in June at a federal medical center.

An ongoing investigation by the AP has exposed deep, previously unreported flaws within the Bureau of Prisons.

AP reporting has revealed widespread sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff, dozens of escapes, chronic violence, deaths and severe staffing shortages that have hampered response to emergencies, including inmate attacks and suicides.

