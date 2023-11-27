LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) – A research foundation originally set up by Philip Morris International (PMI) will no longer accept any funding from the nicotine industry as it seeks to regain credibility with tobacco control advocates, its CEO said.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World was established in 2017 with the support of PMI, which pledged to provide millions of dollars each year for 12 years to keep it running.

PMI awarded the final grant of $122.5 million in September, which is equivalent to approximately three and a half years of funding based on the amount awarded annually to the foundation between 2022 and 2029.

The foundation will now rebrand and seek new funders from outside the industry, Cliff Douglas said in an interview.

Douglas, a longtime tobacco control supporter who joined the foundation in October, said he would like to see it reestablished as a credible actor in ending smoking.

“Any doubts about our independence can be dispelled,” he said.

Douglas pointed to several tobacco control advocates who have said positive things about the foundation’s new direction. However, other groups remained skeptical about whether it could reset its image.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of UK health charity ASH, said, “Whether this is true or not, this will be seen as furthering the PMI agenda, not the public health agenda.” He said the foundation’s role was “irreparably tainted” by its PMI funding.

Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said it was “ridiculous” for the foundation to claim independence after accepting huge payments from PMI.

He said its stated objective was still in line with the company’s interests.

The foundation states that its mission is to end smoking, including helping smokers quit or transition to alternative products.

Promoting smoking alternatives to people unable to quit – known as a harm reduction approach and supported by some governments and the tobacco industry – is controversial.

For example, the World Health Organization says that vapes are harmful to health. Others worry that new users may become addicted to nicotine.

PMI said the parting was mutual and wished the foundation every success. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

