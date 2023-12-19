December 19, 2023
Former Owner Chair nominated for election to GF Board of Directors


At the upcoming annual shareholder meeting on 17 April 2024, the GF Board of Directors is to propose Annika Paasikivi for election as a new Board Member.

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Annika Paasikivi (1975), Finnish citizen, has many years of experience as an executive and board member in various industrial companies in the Nordics, including industrial owner Oras Invest, Helsinki. Finland). His expertise, particularly in the building technology sector, makes him the ideal candidate to support the smooth business integration of Eunor and future value creation at GF.

Annika Paasikivi holds a bachelor’s degree from the European Business School London and a master’s degree in Global Politics from the University of Southampton (UK).

Yves Serra, Chairman of the GF Board of Directors, says: “We are pleased to propose to our shareholders the election of Annika Paasikivi, who will bring a wealth of experience, in addition to her deep knowledge of the onor and building technology sector.” As directors and chairmen of publicly listed and private companies.”

Please contact for further information

Beat Roemer, Head of Corporate Communications
+41 (0)79 290 04 00, [email protected]
Nadine Gruber, Head of Investor Relations
+41 (0)79 698 14 87, [email protected]

Corporate Profile

As of November 13, 2023, GF has four divisions: GF Piping Systems, GF Owner, GF Casting Solutions and GF Machining Solutions. GF provides products and solutions that enable the safe transportation of liquids and gases as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while providing superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and as of the end of 2022, it was present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60 of which are production companies with 83 facilities. GF’s 15’207 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3’998 million in 2022.

