Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman returns to headquarters for talks after his sudden ouster

OpenAI’s recently ousted CEO Sam Altman arrived as a guest at the headquarters of the company he founded on Sunday.

Altman posted a photo of himself wearing an OpenAI visitor badge on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “First and last time I’m wearing one of these.”

Media reports have speculated that Altman is considering returning to the company along with OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who stepped down on Friday following the news of Altman’s departure.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends “Charting the Path Forward: The Future of Artificial Intelligence” at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Week on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | getty images

Jason Kwon, chief strategy officer at OpenAI, also posted a photo of Sam with the badge. Altman’s appearance at OpenAI headquarters came a day after news broke that the company’s investors were pushing to reinstate him as CEO, according to people familiar with the matter.

Over the past 24 hours, a large group of OpenAI employees, including executives, have also expressed support for Altman by sharing their hearts in response to a post on social media. Microsoft, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and venture firm Thrive Capital are part of or in discussions with an effort to reinstate Altman, sources familiar told CNBC.

On Saturday morning, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap wrote in a memo to employees, obtained by CNBC, that the board’s announcement took everyone by surprise.

“We have had multiple conversations with the board to try to better understand the reasoning and process behind their decision,” Lightcap wrote. “These discussions, and options regarding our way forward, have been ongoing since this morning.”

Those discussions have now evolved into media reports that Altman may return to the company along with OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who stepped down on Friday following news of Altman’s departure.

, CNBC’s Rohan Goswami and Jordan Novet contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com