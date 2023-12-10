Former Obama advisor: Don't let politicians take over Harvard

“As a school we have work to do. On anti-Semitism. On Islamophobia. On academic freedom and free speech. Perspectives on diversity. On Veritas. We need to redouble efforts on many of these,” Furman wrote, “but caving in to donors and politicians will ultimately erode our academic freedom and freedom of speech.”

in the hours after MPs were interrogated for five hours On Tuesday, a clip of Magill, Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth responding to intense questioning from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) went viral as the president talked about an “intifada” or “call-out” of pro-Palestine student protesters. I avoided asking questions. Genocide of the Jews”—refused to directly state whether those calls violated their schools’ policies.

There was sharp reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the White House.

“It is incredible that this must be said: calls for genocide are monstrous and contrary to everything we stand for as a country. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said any statements advocating the systematic murder of Jews are dangerous and revolting — and we all stand firmly against them in favor of human dignity and the most basic values ​​that unite us as Americans. Must stand. said in a statement on Wednesday ,

Magill, who will remain in her role until an interim president is elected, faced sharp criticism from her state’s top Democrat and Penn alumni, donors and other lawmakers.

Massachusetts’ top lawmakers, many of whom are Harvard alumni or have ties to the school, have been less vocal in speaking out against Gay and Kornbluth’s comments — although Representatives Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss (both Harvard alumni) have said in joint statement wednesday Gay’s argument that schools protect students’ free speech “rings hollow.”

Harvard law professor Ben Adelson also came to Gay’s defense Saturday night.

“I am deeply disappointed by Liz Magill’s resignation and I hope Claudine Gay@Harvard will not follow suit. I fear that very few of us have said what many of us think: He did nothing wrong, and a real failure of leadership would be to surrender to a campaign so hostile to our values,” Adelson. written on x ,

Source: www.politico.com