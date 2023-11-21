Former NatWest fraud boss leaves after moonlighting for law firm... which specialized in suing banks on behalf of scam victims

Jason Costain leads the fraud analysis and threat management team at NatWest

NatWest’s fraud prevention boss quit his job after moonlighting at a law firm bringing scam victim claims against banks like NatWest, the money can reveal.

Jason Costain was head of fraud prevention at high street bank NatWest, and was frequently quoted in the press as a high-profile employee.

But he quietly left his role in 2023 after the bank took ‘appropriate internal action’ after it was discovered he was helping the fraud department of Liverpool-based law firm CEL Solicitors.

The NatWest fraud boss was reportedly to receive a cash payment of £20,000 from CEL while he was still employed by NatWest as head of fraud strategy and relationship management, according to a High Court ruling in June 2023.

High Court Judge Beaver ruled that ‘on the balance of probabilities’ CEL chief executive Paul Hampson had asked an employee to set aside £20,000 in cash for Costain, although there was no concrete evidence of this.

Hampson says that Costain was never paid by CEL, that he never gave any NatWest information to the law firm and that everything was above board.

CEL specializes in bringing claims on behalf of victims of scams, among other areas.

The exact nature of what Costain did for CEL between November 2020 and mid-2021 is unclear, with High Court judge Adrian Beaver saying the law firm had ‘not provided me with a full picture of its dealings with Mr Costain’. ‘

However, according to High Court documents, Costain was involved in training CEL staff, creating fraud information materials and answering staff queries.

All the while he was effectively working because he was still employed at NatWest.

Costain also stated that he never took any money from CEL and never discussed the NatWest data with the law firm.

But the court heard that Hampson emailed Costain in November 2020 asking the law firm to give him ‘a huge list of breaches and failings by the bank’.

In a message to ‘Golden Tickets’, a WhatsApp group of CEL employees, Costain said: ‘If the banks are forced to pay back the full amount, then basically we are in a repeat of PPI. We can handle everyone’s claim! There has been a loss of £0.5 billion and we are looking for someone to manage our claim.’

These court filings state that Costain was at one time offered the position of CEL’s head of fraud by Hampson, who claims to have met him at a social event.

Former CEL finance director Thomas Blanchfield said in court filings that Costain was ‘often in CEL’s office’ and was involved in training staff, creating fraud material for CEL’s website and answering staff questions.

Blanchfield said Costain had access to hundreds of CEL files, many of which were successful claims against NatWest.

Another former CEL employee, head of litigation Mark Montaldo, says that according to court documents, Costain worked as a consultant for CEL and ran for office in 2021.

Blanchfield complained about Costain to NatWest and the Solicitors Regulation Authority in January 2023.

In the High Court judgment, Blanchfield claims Hampson asked him to arrange for the payment of £20,000 in cash to Costain.

Hampson said Costain generally only provided CEL information on the banking sector, not NatWest, and denied ever paying the £20,000.

Proceedings between CEL and former employees were heard at the Manchester Civil Justice Center

Judge Beaver said the relationship between Costain and CEL was ‘unconventional’ and ‘it is difficult to understand why Mr Costain would devote time and energy to CEL when he was clearly receiving no remuneration for doing so.’

Costain was offered a pay package of 20 percent of the CEL fraud department’s profits, which was later increased to 35 percent, but he never accepted the offer and continued working at NatWest.

Judge Bever said in his June decision that ‘Shortly before handing down this judgment, I was informed that Mr Costain is no longer employed by NatWest.’

A NatWest spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of legal proceedings between third parties and the conduct of the then bank employee was relevant to those proceedings.

‘We take such matters very seriously and appropriate internal action was taken as soon as the bank became aware of it.

‘The outcome of the proceedings does not lead to any finding that confidential bank customer information was shared with CEL by our former employee.’

Costain’s LinkedIn profile states that he left NatWest in June 2023 after five years and four months at the company.

According to court documents, Hampson says Costain earned ‘£250,000 a year’ at NatWest, although the former bank employee denies this.

In January 2023, Blanchfield and Montaldo resigned from CEL, partly due to concerns about Costain and CEL’s financial condition.

The two then founded their own law firm, MTCC Solutions. However, CEL took Blanchfield, Montaldo and MTCC to court, claiming that both had breached their contractual and statutory duties by establishing MTCC.

The claim failed, and MTCC is now disbanded, but a High Court judgment of 29 June 2023 exposed all of the above claims regarding Costain.

A CEL spokesperson said: ‘CEL has had in-depth discussions with Mr Costain as a senior member of its team helping victims of online and banking fraud. All discussions were subject to strict confidentiality.

‘As part of these negotiations, Mr Hampson requested, and Mr Costain shared, information about banking fraud and regulation – all of which was in the public domain.

‘The defendants’ evidence confirmed that Mr Costain never shared any confidential information with CEL. The judge accepted that Mr Costain was never paid for these discussions.’

Costain said: ‘The court case took place without my participation. I was not asked to be a witness in the legal case, and I was not even a party to the proceedings.

‘The judge found that there was no evidence that I received any money of any kind from CEL Solicitors, and I am pleased to confirm that I did not. I was looking for a job in 2020 and discussed a potential role with CEL Solicitors.

‘As the defendants in the 2023 legal case have confirmed, I did not discuss any confidential information relating to NatWest with CEL Solicitors. We discussed the information that was publicly available.

Judge Beaver said in the June 29 judgment that he was ‘left with the impression that I have been made aware of only a large iceberg in terms of Mr Costain’s relationship with CEL and Mr Hampson’ and ‘I ‘Don’t accept it’ Mr Hampson has been open and candid with me regarding CEL’s relationship with Mr Costain.

The judge said that Costain was ‘the focal point’ of the trial, but ‘CEL has not called him to give a witness statement or give evidence’ and ‘much has been left in the background.’

Blanchfield said: ‘The content of the decision speaks for itself, HHJ Beaver’s decision found in our favour.’

A spokesman for Knights, the law firm representing Montaldo, said: ‘Mr Montaldo has nothing to add to the verdict, which in his view speaks for itself. He is eager to put this matter behind him and continue his successful legal career.

