René Benko’s property company Cigna is being sued for unpaid advisory fees – George Hochmuth/AFP

US investment bank Morgan Stanley is suing former Morgan Stanley chairman René Benko’s troubled property empire for more than €14m (£12.25m) in ‘unpaid fees’.

Walid Chamma has launched High Court proceedings against Cigna, The Telegraph can reveal, the Austrian investor that gave up control of historic British retailer Selfridges last week.

The ongoing legal dispute is the latest blow to Mr. Benko’s crumbling fortunes, as Cigna grapples with an ongoing cash crunch that emerged earlier this month.

Court papers allege Mr Chamma, a former advisory board member at Cigna, has not received millions of pounds in fees he says Mr Benko paid him as part of a deal struck at the Mayfair private members club in 2015. Had promised to pay.

It is argued that Mr Chammah agreed to advise Mr Benko and Cigna “in connection with their efforts to acquire the German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof”.

Mr Chamma claims Mr Benko agreed to pay him €14m for his services.

Another settlement with Cigna was reportedly reached in 2016, promising to pay Mr Chamma, who led Morgan Stanley International from 2007 to 2012, a €500,000 monthly retainer.

Three years later, Cigna announced a deal to take full ownership of the Galleria Kaufhof, leading to an agreement to pay Mr. Chammah his alleged success fee.

However, his lawyers now allege that “Cigna has not paid the said amount to Mr Chamma or any part thereof”.

This is despite claims that “Mr Benko, on behalf of Cigna, has repeatedly acknowledged the outstanding debt, including in conversations with Mr Chammah on 30 March and 1 May 2023”.

Cigna handed control of Selfridges to Thai retail business Central Group last week – Lia Toby/Getty

Earlier this month, Mr Benko was ousted from Cigna after shareholders drafted in restructuring experts.

While at the helm of Cigna, Benko’s property portfolio purchased the Chrysler Building in New York and a stake in Berlin’s luxury department store Kadeway.

The business entered the UK retail market in 2021 after acquiring a 50 per cent stake in Selfridges, when the retailer was valued at £4 billion.

Earlier this year, Mr Benko, a high school drop-out, was estimated by Forbes to have a personal fortune of around €6 billion.

Cigna’s shareholders, including Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner, have been fighting to save the business through an emergency capital injection.

Cigna, which has not yet filed its defense in the case, was contacted for comment.

Mr Chamma declined to comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com