Former Minneapolis Chief Tony Bauza called a police innovator

Tony Bauza, an in-your-face New Yorker, a self-effacing intellectual and a scientifically minded police reformer, was praised at a memorial meeting in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The former Minneapolis police chief died on June 26 at Almira Choice Care Center in Bloomington at the age of 94.

Several internationally known experts on policing methodology spoke at an afternoon event at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center based on Bauza’s work on the police profession during his tenure as a police officer in New York City and in Minneapolis. There is evidence of impact. Chief from 1981 to 1988.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “Tony Boza was asked to come to Minneapolis specifically as an outsider to make systemic changes within the Minneapolis Police Department.” “The parallels between his career and mine are not lost on my mind. Tony had a reputation as an unusual straight-talking policeman who was not afraid to speak his mind.”

By any standard, Bauza stood out. As a strong advocate for police, he condemned racism within his own department and vowed to get rid of “thumpers” who use excessive force.

He was an avid reader, speakers said, and quoted Rudyard Kipling and Voltaire to make his points. He wrote a dozen books. Joseph Selvagio, Bauza’s close friend and founder of the Project for Pride in Living, which builds housing for low-income people, said that Bauza’s books “will force you to the dictionary.”

Bauza kept his door open, and visitors could walk past the receptionist and into his office at City Hall.

Tony Bauza, one of his two sons, recalled, “As chief, anyone could see him without an appointment and without screening.” Son Dominic also spoke and chaired the meeting. “Our phone was listed in the phone book. We got calls late at night.”

Several speakers mentioned Bauza’s wife, Erica, who became famous for her involvement in peaceful civil disobedience protests against the manufacturing of cluster bombs in the 1980s, for which Bauza’s police officers arrested her along with hundreds of others. Had to arrest. Chief Bauza brought cookies to the protesters as they waited to be processed on buses.

The London Metropolitan Police’s chief scientific officer at Scotland Yard, Lawrence W. Sherman, came from London to speak at the memorial and described Bauza’s enormous impact on the Minneapolis and New York police departments. He said Bauza “gave rise to evidence-based policing” with police initiatives that have been replicated around the world.

These included conducting computerized analysis of the addresses that received the most calls from police and focusing efforts on solving the issues that made the addresses so problematic.

Charles Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, an independent research organization based in Washington, DC, described how Bauza conducted an experiment that changed the way domestic violence cases are handled in many cities across the country.

Many police departments, when called to a domestic dispute, separate the two parties, ask the spouse or partner to take a walk – and that’s it. In many cases, the husband would return and assault the wife again.

Bauza wanted to know whether arresting the spouse would make any difference, and so officers were randomly assigned to either arrest the partner or not arrest them or attempt some type of counseling and see if the arrest Does it make any difference?

Although unprecedented and risky, the practice seemed to work, became the norm, and the Minneapolis model became the national standard, Wexler said.

Many states have passed laws mandating the arrest of domestic abusers, Wexler said.

Former Minneapolis mayor Sharon Sayles Belton said, “Chief Bauza shook things up.” “He made a lot of mistakes,” she said, but he was committed to a strategy of “building community trust.”

