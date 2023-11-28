Former miner claims Biden is bent on putting US coal 'out of business'

Former West Virginia coal miner Bo Copley says Biden will try to promote China on ‘the bottom line’.

A former coal miner from West Virginia who once took on Hillary Clinton over her stance on climate change is now trashing the likes of President Biden on the same issue.

“Whether you’re really into coal or not, you’re affected by it. And with an administration that’s hell-bent on putting coal out of business completely, it surprises me that we’re not part of the demographic that they’re ‘As far as the voters are concerned, I’m trying to find out,’” Bo Copley said Monday on “The Bottom Line.” “They could care less about us.”

Copley’s comments come as Biden recently decided to skip the climate summit in Dubai this week after reiterating the threat climate change poses to humanity.

After the current administration killed the Keystone Pipeline and halted further mineral mining in states like Minnesota, Copley accused the current administration of pushing a “narrative” that had been in place for years.

“They want to play a narrative, and they want to divide the country. And they want to please the rest of the world, and they could care less about people like me,” the former miner said. “It troubles me that we have an administration that is hell-bent on putting us out of work.”

During a 2016 campaign media interview, Copley famously confronted then-presidential candidate Clinton over her comments about putting the coal industry out of business.

The miner said in 2016, “When you make comments like, ‘We’re going to put a lot of coal miners out of jobs,’ that’s the kind of people you’re affecting. This is my family.”

Clinton responded, “I don’t know how to explain it, except that what I said was completely out of my mind.”

Copley said it is “still shocking” to him that the mining debate has become so entrenched in today’s political landscape, claiming Biden is trying to “promote China.”

“We get up, go to work, come home and take care of our communities. We’re there for the kids who need us. We’re there for the people we love,” he said Monday. “In communities like this, we may not grow economically the way we once did, but we put our faith in God, and we take care of each other.”

Showing raw emotion, Copley said Biden and the Democrats’ isolation of the mining industry is likely to impact their 2024 election results.

“He can fight us and fight our communities all he wants, but I think we all know that his time in office will be very short-lived. He will be replaced and, hopefully, it will be someone who we Like cares more about people.”

