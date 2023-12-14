Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to the next generation of leaders: Listen and act

You don’t become CEO of software giant Microsoft (MSFT), owner of the NBA’s LA Clippers, and one of the most famous leaders in the upper echelons of corporate America by sitting in your position.

In short, this is the leadership story of Steven “Steve” Ballmer.

“My father was an immigrant from Switzerland. I don’t even know if he finished high school. He never went to college. And early on he started talking to me about going to a good school But he had one expression that I really liked that would sound both silly and unscientific,” USAFacts founder Ballmer recalled inside his Washington, D.C., office in a new episode of Yahoo Finance’s Lead This Way.

Stepping back somewhat from delivering a dose of his trademark aloof energy — which has been seen everywhere from the sidelines of L.A. Clippers games to Microsoft product unveilings in the 1990s — Ballmer said leaders must decide whether Are they all in something or all out.

“If you’re going to do a job, do a job. And if you’re not going to do a job, don’t do a job. And, you know, it’s kind of like you’re going to be involved in something, Go after it. I would use the word fanatic,” Ballmer, 67, said, alluding to his father’s early leadership advice.

Apparently, Ballmer has been chasing life for decades.

He was employee number 30 at Microsoft, where he started as an assistant to Bill Gates in 1980. By 2000, he was named CEO at the peak of the dot-com bubble.

His rally at Microsoft product launches became famous. This also accounts for his behind-the-scenes engagement and almost unmatched love for the company.

It was that combination of heart and enthusiasm that saw many of Microsoft’s innovations come to market under Ballmer. The Xbox gaming platform was launched in 2001. In 2011, Ballmer helped lead the $8.5 billion acquisition of online communications company Skype – years before remote work became a thing.

“I used to pride myself on my awareness and ability to think about my environment and hard work,” Ballmer said. He said listening to others has also been a key component in his leadership journey.

However, Ballmer’s tenure at the helm of Microsoft was not without some challenges.

The company ceded the mobile phone market to rival Apple (AAPL) and entered the search engine market late with the release of Bing in 2009.

Ballmer announced his departure from Microsoft in August 2013.

During his 13-year tenure as CEO, the value of Microsoft’s shares declined by approximately 30%, while the S&P 500 rose by approximately 22%.

But the challenging final few years at Microsoft didn’t slow Ballmer down. quite the contrary.

In May 2014, Ballmer purchased the LA Clippers for a reported $2 billion. Forbes estimates the team is now worth $4.65 billion, the fifth most valuable team in the league. The team has won the postseason every year under Ballmer’s ownership, in part due to his willingness to invest in the organization.

And in 2017, Ballmer launched USAFacts to share information on how the country is being run — something that isn’t accurately reflected in typical government data, he argues.

Next year, he will open the LA Clippers’ new home, called the Intuit Dome. In classic Ballmer form, he told Yahoo Finance that he has been very active in the stadium design and overall fan experience.

Ballmer says he is reluctant to think about his legacy and hopes to be remembered for his leadership and philanthropic efforts.

“If you were to say besides my kids, my family and my friendships, what would I be most proud of? I mean, it would be that I was a 30-year employee at Microsoft and really [helped make] Microsoft is this company. I feel very proud to lead it. And I think it creates jobs. We helped change the world. Company The world keeps changing. [There’s a] Good successors are in place, who have taken the company to new heights. I am very proud of this. “I take great pride in helping Clippers fans realize their excitement,” Ballmer said.

