Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is on track to earn $1 billion in annual dividends from his majority stake in the software company.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Microsoft is on track to pay former CEO Steve Ballmer nearly $1 billion in annual dividend payments.

Ballmer, who is currently the sixth richest person in the world, is the largest individual shareholder in Microsoft. As of his last ownership disclosure in 2014, Ballmer owned 333.2 million shares of Microsoft, representing about 4% of the company.

His stake is worth $128 billion today, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, after gaining a fortune of $42 billion this year due to a 55% surge in Microsoft’s stock price.

Ballmer accumulated his stake during his 34-year career at Microsoft, joining the company as employee number 30 in 1980. He became CEO of Microsoft in 2000 and stepped down near the peak of the dot-com bubble. In 2014 when current CEO Satya Nadella took over the top post.

Microsoft paid $2.79 in dividends per share in 2023, which equates to an annual dividend payment of approximately $930 million to Ballmer based on his stake in the company.

This payout is set to increase in 2024, as Microsoft recently increased its dividend by 10% to pay out $3 per share per year. This would equate to an annual dividend payment of $999.6 million to Ballmer in 2024, and it could be even higher, assuming Microsoft continues the trend of increasing its dividend payments every year.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payout for 18 consecutive years, so it’s likely that Ballmer’s annual dividend payout will exceed $1 billion in 2024 and continue to grow in the years to come.

Ballmer’s massive stake in Microsoft has put him within touching distance of becoming the world’s fourth richest person, just a few billion dollars behind Larry Ellison and his former boss Bill Gates.

Since leaving the company, Gates has largely diversified his wealth away from Microsoft into cash and other public equities. In fact, in 2014, Gates owned about 4% of Microsoft, giving him a 330 million share stake in the company. But a number of divestitures over the past few years have left Gates owning just over 1% of the software giant.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com