A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the team, according to court records filed Tuesday.

A federal complaint says the employee — identified as Amit Patel — was responsible for overseeing finances and the virtual credit card program for “Business A.”

However, Patel was the sole administrator of the program starting around October 2019, giving him the power to create accounts, approve new VCCs and request changes to the credit available on those VCCs, the complaint states.

A previous version of the Jaguars’ website shows Patel was the team’s financial planning and analysis coordinator, although the complaint does not specify what “Business A” was. However, The Athletic reports that the Jaguars confirmed they were victims.

Taking advantage of his position, Patel used the program to charge more than $22 million in fraudulent VCC transactions between September 2019 and February 2023, when he was fired, court records show.

According to the complaint, Patel was able to hide these false transactions behind legitimate purchases such as catering, airfare and hotels.

Investigators said Patel took the proceeds from his scheme to do the following:

Bet on Online Gambling Websites

Buy a Condominium in Ponte Vedra Beach

Pay for your and your friends’ private travel

charter private jet

book a luxury hotel

buy new tesla model 3

Buy Nissan Pickup Truck

File a Retainer with a Criminal Defense Law Firm

Buy cryptocurrencies, NFTs, electronics, sports memorabilia, country club memberships, spa treatments, concert tickets, home goods and luxury watches

Because of his actions, Patel is facing charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions.

As a result, the complaint shows, the stolen funds and assets — including his Ponte Vedra Beach condo, Tesla and luxury wrist watch — must be seized.

News 6 has reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars for comment and is awaiting a response.

