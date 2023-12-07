Former Jags employee accused of stealing $22 million, using it for cars, gambling and crypto | Turncoat – Cryptosaurus

Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel embezzled more than $22 million from the team over the course of three and a half years and used it to fund an apparently lavish lifestyle, according to a lawsuit filed in United States District Court. The Athletic reported the news on Wednesday, and although the Jaguars are only named as “Business A” in the lawsuit, the team confirmed to The Athletic that Patel was fired in February 2023 after evidence of his alleged embezzlement was exposed. “This individual had no access to confidential football tactics, personnel or other football information,” he said. “The team engaged experienced law and accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive independent review, concluding that no other employee of the team was involved in or had knowledge of his criminal activity.”

According to the lawsuit, Patel began overseeing Jacksonville’s Virtual Credit Card (VCC) program shortly after the 2019 season began. This gave him the power to approve and track employee expenses, a power he allegedly used to enter “recurring VCC transactions, such as catering, airfare and hotel charges” worth $22,221,454.40, and Then repeated the transaction. According to the lawsuit, Patel was essentially doing some very basic Excel wizardry, not only doubling legitimate transactions, but also inflating actual transactions, creating fake transactions that looked credible, and for months. -was transferring legitimate transactions from month to month and pocketing the difference. ,

He reportedly got away with it for years, so long that he collected money from Ayo Dosunmu. Patel spent big, and he made sure his friends and family ate too. According to the lawsuit, his purchases and expenditures included: a new Tesla Model 3 and a Nissan pickup truck; Private jet charters, luxury hotels and expensive private rentals for him and his friends; $95,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch; retainer at a criminal defense firm (and they say no one knows good financial planning anymore); a country club membership, sports memorabilia, and spa treatments; And lots of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and sports betting. The lawsuit only lists the value of some of Patel’s transactions, like the watch, the property ($265,000), and the Tesla ($40,000), which is disappointing, because I’d really like to know how much he lost on NFTs and crypto. ,

Patel was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transactions, and if found guilty, he could be forced to forfeit property and assets in a manner that would make the jug whole. He may have to defend Michael Lewis that all those worthless NFTs have huge theoretical value.

Source: Defector.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech