INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana lawmaker pleaded guilty Tuesday to supporting a bill favoring a casino in exchange for the promise of lucrative jobs.

Shawn Eberhart, 57, was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. He agreed to plead guilty earlier this month. This crime carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Indiana Southern District Court Judge Matthew P. Bruckman said sentencing will be held at an unspecified date. He said prosecutors and Eberhart’s attorneys did not agree on a recommended sentence, but settled on $60,000 in restitution — Eberhart’s salary as an elected official. A $100 fee is payable at sentencing, Bruckman said.

Eberhart answered “yes” or “no” to the judge’s questions throughout the hearing. He refused to answer questions from members of the news media as he left the court.

The former Republican state representative represented Central Indiana’s House District 57 for 16 years before leaving office in November 2022.

According to court documents, in late 2018, a company called Spectacle Entertainment sought to purchase two casinos located on Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana, and relocate them to Gary and Vigo counties in western Indiana.

The Legislature, whose House Committee on Public Policy oversees casinos and gaming in Indiana, passed a bill approving the move in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Eberhart, a member of the committee, used his position to successfully advocate for the transfer and obtain other favorable terms for the company, including tax incentives. In return, he said, Eberhart accepted the promise of future employment at Spectacle, which included annual compensation of at least $350,000.

According to prosecutors, Eberhart sent text messages in connection with his efforts to secure legislation in the company’s favor, which they said promised to “make it right” for Spectacle’s founder, described only in court documents as “Individual A. ” was identified as.

Other evidence obtained by investigators included digital images of documents, “secret recordings of conversations with Eberhart” and “records of statements and actions in the Indiana legislature,” according to court documents.

The troubled casino company has been the subject of several federal investigations in recent years.

In 2022, longtime casino executive John Keeler was sentenced, along with former Indiana state senator Brent Waltz, for their role in a scheme to illegally funnel gambling money into the lawmaker’s unsuccessful 2016 bid for Congress.

Keeler, who was a Republican legislator for 16 years in the 1980s and 1990s, was sentenced to two months in federal prison and fined $55,000. The Indiana Gaming Commission forced Spectacle executives to give up their ownership stakes in the Gary and Terre Haute casino projects following the indictments of Keeler and Waltz in 2020.

Waltz, a Republican from Greenwood, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for helping funnel nearly $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI.

Isabella Vollmert, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com