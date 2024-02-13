Former Home Depot CEO expresses concern over ‘tremendous change’ in labor market

Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli discusses shrinking inflation as Americans still feel the economic pressures, the impact of Biden’s handling of the US economy and the rising national debt.

A former top executive of corporate America has warned that the US economy is not on track for a rapid recovery, as the threat of higher inflation and more massive layoffs looms large over markets.

Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Home Depot and Chrysler, said on “Cavuto”, “The general public will not be deceived by this reluctance to blame inflation on corporate America. It starts with raw materials, it starts with transportation, it starts with “Starts with energy.” : From coast to coast” Monday. “A lot of things that are driving it, increased wages.”

“Now we’re seeing people being laid off,” he added, “If you look at CHIPS, they’ve laid off about 40,000 people. We’re seeing a tremendous change in employment where “People are being laid off.”

Over the past two weeks, companies like Cisco, Snap, Estée Lauder, Amazon, Citigroup and UPS have announced layoffs as executives tighten their belts amid rate volatility.

speed of work Cuts by US employers accelerate into early 2024 A recent report from business firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that companies planned to cut 82,307 jobs in January, a substantial 136% increase from the previous month. .

The US saw a 136% increase in layoffs month-on-month in January, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. (Getty Images)

However, this is down about 20% from the same period a year ago. According to 2009 data, this is the second largest layoff in the month of January.

“Ford laid off people because of EVs[s], GM laid people off because of the Cruze program. We’re seeing Stellantis laying off people because of the UAW wage increases,” Nardelli said. “So no, I think we’re still in inflationary mode. “I think we won’t see a soft landing would be my prediction, but I hope I’m wrong.”

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday items including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 0.3% in January from the previous month, more than expected.

Prices rose 3.1% from the same time last year, better than Refinitiv economists’ expectations of 2.9%.

Nardelli correctly predicted that Tuesday’s CPI number would rise, meaning the Fed is under pressure to continue its aggressive rate trajectory.

The former CEO said the public doesn’t really understand how high rates are “killing” middle- and lower-market companies.

“We’ve seen companies where our interest rates were $2 million have now gone up to $12, $13, $14 million. And the free cash flow we generate is going to pay the guy,” Nardelli explained. “We can’t afford the kind of interest rates that we’re stuck with [in] Today. I mean, you can’t afford that as an individual trying to balance your budget.”

He added, “I think this is all about trying to buy votes. This is all about an administration that is out of control.” “We have a stronger bias toward spending than toward conservative policy or a sustainable future.”

