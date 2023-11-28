(Bloomberg) — Hedge-fund manager George Jerkassy said he can’t remember more than 800 times he was questioned at the SEC about defrauding investors. An agency judge said he was so evasive that his testimony was completely worthless.

A decade later, Jarkesy may have the last laugh.

The US Supreme Court is now using his case to consider stripping the Securities and Exchange Commission of a key weapon in its arsenal – the ability to go before its own in-house judges to demand multimillion-dollar penalties. . The court will hear the arguments on Wednesday and the verdict is likely to come by June.

Jerkesy, a former Wall Street broker and television commentator, is the new face of a long-running effort to reduce critics’ claims that the SEC gets unfair advantages when it tangles with alleged wrongdoers. The SEC uses its in-house system for hundreds of cases a year — even after it came back in response to its 2018 loss at the Supreme Court.

Supported by Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, Jerkassy argues that defendants in SEC cases have a constitutional right to present their case to a federal jury. A victory for Jerksey would reduce the SEC’s ability to extract costly settlements.

“The impact for the defendants will be significant,” said Nicholas Morgan, a lawyer for Paul Hastings and former SEC litigator, who filed an end-of-court brief for Musk, Cuban and three other business leaders who clashed with the commission. They went. “Potentially, you will see fewer defendants settling if they know they will be able to present their case to a jury.”

Depending on the court’s reasoning, the case could also impact the Federal Trade Commission, which also uses international judges.

In 2007 Jerkesy established the first of two Houston-based funds, which ultimately raised $24 million from 120 investors. He became a conservative commentator on Fox Business News and CNBC, talking about financial markets and government regulation.

His radio show was distributed in at least eight markets, giving him a platform to express his views on politics as well as business. In one section, he stated that the American Civil War was motivated by excessive taxation of the Northern states and their need for money from the South.

‘Avoidance method’

It all collapsed in 2013, when the SEC accused him of misleading investors about who served as the fund’s prime broker and auditor and about their investment strategies and holdings.

Jarkesy testified during a 12-day hearing at the SEC’s New York office in 2014. Administrative law judge Carol Fox Foelk was not impressed, saying that he “testified in a generally evasive manner, giving no assurance of the credibility of his testimony.”

He lost again when he appealed to the SEC’s commissioners, who fined Jarkesy and his firm nearly $1 million. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the award, saying he was entitled to a jury trial, and the Biden administration turned to the Supreme Court.

Jerkesy and his colleagues say the process is fraught with injustice. Defendants have fewer rights to obtain evidence in administrative hearings than in federal court, and SEC lawyers may rely on “hearsay” testimony from third parties. Appeals go to the same SEC commissioners who first approved the complaint.

What makes matters worse is that the SEC decides which cases go in-house, says Susan Hurd, a securities defense lawyer at Alston & Bird in Atlanta.

Hurd said, referring to the part of the Constitution that establishes the federal judiciary, “It seems fundamentally unfair — putting aside all the niceties of constitutional law — for the SEC to decide whether you get an Article III judge. Yes or No.”

The commission dropped 42 other cases in June amid revelations that enforcement staff members had access to improperly restricted records from the SEC General Counsel’s office. Jarkesy filed a Freedom of Information Act request this month seeking information about the handling of his case.

Jerkesy declined to be interviewed. A spokesman said he “views this trip as his patriotic trip” and believes the appeals court decision “clears his name and proves the impropriety and unconstitutional nature of the SEC’s in-house tribunal.” “

Investor protection

Congress has continuously expanded the types of cases eligible for administrative hearings, most recently in 2010. The SEC began to ramp up its use of the administrative process after losing a series of jury trials in insider trading cases, including a verdict in Cuban’s favor in 2013. Owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the commission’s judges were unconstitutionally appointed, the SEC again changed its stance. The SEC now uses this system primarily to handle uncontested cases, including settlements.

Defenders say in-house tribunals provide needed flexibility and allow regulators to better protect investors from fraud and other abuses.

It “reflects Congress’s determination that pre-existing common law mechanisms were inadequate to protect the markets and the investing public,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger told the judges on behalf of the SEC.

In addition to ruling that Jerksey had the right to a jury-trial, the 5th Circuit held that Congress unconstitutionally gave the SEC unfettered discretion to decide which cases would go to court. The panel also said that the job security afforded to SEC judges also makes them immune from presidential control.

The case is SEC v. Jarkesy, 22-859.

–With assistance from Austin Weinstein.

