Former Harvard disinformation scholar says she was fired from college after Facebook pressure

cnn-

A nationally recognized online disinformation researcher has accused Harvard University of shutting down the project he led to protect his relationship with mega-donor and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The allegations made by Dr John Donovan raise questions about the influence the tech giant has on independent research. Facebook’s parent company Meta has long been trying to defend itself against research that implicates it in harming society: from spreading election disinformation to causing addiction in children. Details of the disclosure were first reported by The Washington Post.

Beginning in 2018, Donovan worked for the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, running its Technology and Social Change Research Project, where he led the study of media manipulation campaigns. But last year Harvard informed Donovan that it was discontinuing the project, Donovan claims.

In a disclosure sent last week to Harvard leaders and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and made public on Monday, Donovan alleged that a $500 million donation by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to finance a new university-wide center on artificial intelligence After giving in, the university started restricting his research. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a philanthropy run by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, who both attended Harvard.

Harvard is strongly denying Dr. Donovan’s claims. “Allegations of inappropriate behavior and donor interference are false,” university spokesman James Francis Smith said in a statement to CNN on Monday. The narrative is full of inaccuracies and unfounded insinuations, particularly the suggestion that Harvard Kennedy School allowed Facebook to dictate its approach to research.

“In accordance with a long-standing policy of maintaining academic standards, all research projects at Harvard Kennedy School must be led by faculty members. Joan Donovan was hired as a staff member (not faculty member) to manage the media manipulation project. When the original faculty leader of the project left Harvard, the school tried for some time to identify another faculty member who had the time and interest to lead the project. After that effort was not successful, it took more than a year for the project to be shut down. Joan Donovan was not fired and the majority of the research team decided to remain at the school in new roles,” he said.

He said Harvard continues to research misinformation and social media’s role in it, pointing to Harvard hosting and Facebook documents leaked to the public by former Facebook employee Francis Haugen in a separate whistleblower complaint in October 2021. Provides what are known as the “Facebook Papers”. , Harvard also runs an academic journal on misinformation.

Meta declined to comment. CNN has also contacted the US Department of Education and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for comment on the revelations.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s donation came shortly after Haugen’s blockbuster complaint, the disclosure said. Following the release of the Facebook Papers, Donovan was involved in an effort to help archive the documents and make them publicly available to researchers, students, policymakers, and journalists.

“This is a shocking betrayal of Harvard’s academic integrity and the public interest,” said Libby Liu, CEO of Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit legal group that previously worked with Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen.

The disclosure, which was sent by whistleblower Ed on Donovan’s behalf and addressed to Harvard President Claudine Gay, the Harvard General Counsel and Vice President Diane Lopez and Cardona, calls for an investigation of the Kennedy School activity and “taking all appropriate corrective action” for academic security. Demands. Freedom.

“We have seen in the past how Big Tobacco, Big Energy and Big Pharma have succeeded in influencing, undermining and collaborating on research to spread their lies, protect their profits and avoid accountability. Now Meta, with the collusion of a powerful ally, is pursuing the same ploy,” Liu said. “Whether Harvard acted at the company’s direction or took its own initiative to protect Meta’s interests, the result is the same. is: Corporate interests are undermining research and academic freedom to the detriment of the public.”

Donovan joined the Shorenstein Center in 2018. During Donovan’s time at Harvard, the center released research reports about COVID-19 and other medical misinformation campaigns online; Donovan published the book “Meme Wars” detailing how far-right actors use online memes to undermine American democracy; And Donovan testified before House and Senate subcommittees about online misinformation and how social media algorithms can shape social discourse. Donovan has been frequently cited as an expert in online information manipulation in news reports, including by CNN.

In February, the student-led Harvard Crimson reported that the Kennedy School was ending Donovan’s Technology and Social Change Project and preventing Donovan from raising new funding or making additional hires. At the time, the school pointed to a rule that required such projects to be led by faculty members, which Donovan was not.

In August, Donovan announced that she would be joining Boston University’s College of Communication as an assistant professor, officially ending her affiliation with the Harvard Kennedy School. She told the Crimson that she “had to leave” because she felt the Kennedy School “didn’t support me as a scholar.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Source: edition.cnn.com