Former Google CEO compares OpenAI’s Sam Altman to Apple’s Steve Jobs

Former Google chief and chairman Eric Schmidt heaped praise on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday, comparing the leader of the pioneering artificial intelligence company to the iconic late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

Schmidt made this comparison during a meeting at the Axios AI+ Summit, when Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked his opinion on OpenAI’s recent drama over the past few weeks, including Altman’s ouster by the previous board, But he was reinstated. A few days later, and after almost every OpenAI employee threatened to quit, the board was largely replaced.

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., speaks during the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) conference on November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

“It’s very simple,” Schmidt told the moderator. “The board tries to fire Sam. Sam fires the board.”

He added, “Don’t fire Steve Jobs.” “I mean, come on guys, you figure it out.”

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone, which was introduced at Macworld in San Francisco, California on January 9, 2007.

Schmidt said of Altman, “Here’s a guy, young man who has worked very, very hard to build this industry.” “And he managed to create through his team people who are so loyal to him that even after he was fired again by the board on Sunday, the employees rebelled and said whether the company or the board, OK ?How much more feedback do you need in your 360 about the CEO?’

This is not the first time Schmidt has made a public announcement praising the CEO of ChatGate developer OpenAI, which is backed by Google rival Microsoft.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a meeting in Paris on May 26, 2023.

Following Altman’s ouster on November 17, Schmidt took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend the AI ​​guru.

“Sam Altman is my hero,” Schmidt wrote in that post, which is still pinned to the top of the former Google boss’s feed. “He built a company worth $90 billion from nothing and changed our collective world forever. I can’t wait to see what he does next. I and billions of others will benefit from his future work – This is going to be absolutely incredible. @sama thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us.”

Co-founder of Schmidt Futures, Schmidt is an AI expert who has served as chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. In 2021, he co-authored “The Age of AI” with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and MIT computer scientist Dan Huttenlocher, which explored developments in AI technology and how it will transform human society.

He has consistently called for guardrails against the risks of AI, which he reiterated at the Axios conference on Tuesday.

As Axios reports, Schmidt said the restrictions put in place today to prevent AI companies from causing harm with their products are “not enough” to prevent AI from developing the capabilities that it could within the next decade. Can put humanity in danger.

