Nov. 25—It’s been an eventful month for Filip Petrusev, not on the basketball court but with many changes along the way.

The former Gonzaga forward is on the move again with reports that he will be waived by the Sacramento Kings and is expected to join Olympiacos, a EuroLeague power in Piraeus, Greece.

Petrusev signed a contract in July with the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected the 6-foot-11 Serbian native with the 50th pick of the 2021 draft. He played overseas for two years before joining the 76ers roster.

Petrusev made his NBA debut with Philly on October 29 in a 3-minute stint against Portland. Just two days later, Petrusev was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers along with James Harden as part of a seven-player swap that included several draft selections. , Within 24 hours, Petrusev was transferred to Sacramento, and temporarily joined former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis.

Petrusev made two appearances for the Kings and scored his first three NBA points in more than 6 minutes on Monday against New Orleans. He also played one game with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

According to Eurohoops.net, 23-year-old Petrusev’s next stop is expected to be Olympiacos. Before making the NBA with the 76ers, Petrusev played 56 EuroLeague games with Crvena Zvezda based in his hometown Belgrade and Anadolu Efes in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Kings will pay Petrusev approximately $560,000.

Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore, earning West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors. He chose to leave Gonzaga to begin his professional career with Mega Soccerbet in Serbia.

Former Zags standout Nigel Williams-Goss is in the second season of his second stint with Olympiacos. He averaged 10.7 points and 2.5 assists in EuroLeague competitions. Former Zag Kyle Wiltjer played for Olympiacos in 2017–18.

Hachimura sidelined after nose surgery

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, a former Gonzaga player, will be sidelined for at least a week after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a nasal fracture.

Hachimura did not travel with the Lakers on their four-game road trip, which begins Saturday against Cleveland. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.

The 6-foot-8 forward had previously missed four games due to injury.

Hachimura, who signed a three-year, $51 million contract in July, was a key performer in the Lakers’ playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. This season he is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.3 minutes.

