Former FTX US President Says Bitcoin Spot ETF Will Come in 2024, Gives Price Target

Brett Harrison, former US President of FTX, recently gave an interview with Cointelegraph magazine. As part of the discussion, Harrison gave his thoughts on when a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved and the potential price level the most important crypto token could reach when that happens.

Spot Bitcoin ETF could get approval in Q1 2024

Harrison is said to have mentioned that there is a “very high probability” that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve a spot BTC ETF in the first quarter of 2024. His prediction is in line with the fact that the SEC will have to make a decision on the ARK 21Shares Spot Bitcoin ETF on or before January 10, 2024.

As such, there is actually a high chance that a spot Bitcoin ETF could be approved in Q1 2024 (and as early as January). Bloomberg analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas also previously noted that there was a 90% chance that approval would come by the January 10 deadline.

Meanwhile, there is growing confidence that we may have more than one spot Bitcoin ETF application approved by January 10th. Following Templeton and Hashdex’s delays, Seyfart argued that the SEC could prepare for a “whole wave of approvals” for all ETFs. ,

Possible price of Bitcoin if this happens

Harrison also gave his thoughts on what price level Bitcoin could reach if a spot Bitcoin ETF is approved. It appears that the former FTX US President was conservative with his price forecast as he placed the potential price of BTC between $50,000 and $55,000. They don’t expect most major crypto tokens to reach six figures until late 2024 or early 2025.

His prediction for when Bitcoin could reach six figures matches Matrixport’s prediction of $125,000. The crypto financial services firm estimates that BTC will reach this price level by the end of 2024. Harrison’s prediction of the price of BTC rising to $55,000 following the approval seems plausible when considering Matrixport’s forecast for BTC to reach $63,140 by April 2024. ,

Harrison is undoubtedly optimistic about the success of the Spot Bitcoin ETF and such investment vehicles. He cited the day before the launch of the Bitcoin futures ETF to support his optimism. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) ETF (the first Bitcoin futures ETF) has reportedly raised more than $1 billion in the first two days after its launch.

BITO became the fastest ETF ever to hit this figure. However, Harrison believes the Spot Bitcoin ETF could break more records.

Featured image from The Motley Fool, charts from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com