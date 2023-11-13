Former FTX Executives Hope You'll Forget Their Old Employer

(Photo credit: Traxor/Unsplash)

Here’s a startup with a founder story you don’t see every day.

A group of former FTX employees, who were key witnesses against Sam Bankman-Fried during his fraud trial, are planning to launch a new crypto exchange. wall street journal informed of. It is hoped that this time the person at the top will not try to steal investors’ money worth about $10 billion.

Hands off my crypto

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was never the best at covering his tracks, as FTX’s former general counsel Ken Sun testified in court. When SBF began transferring billions of dollars of clients’ money to its failed trading firm, Alameda Research, it asked Sun to come up with a legal argument. Angered, Sun left the company the next day.

Now, he and some other former FTX employees are moving forward with a new crypto exchange that aims to protect customer funds:

The new venture, Trek Labs, is a Dubai-based startup that received a license from the UAE crypto regulator in October and will trade under the name of its partner company, Backpack Exchange.

Backpack, which designs and operates the digital wallet, will allow customers to hold funds in their own “self-custody” account, meaning the exchange itself will not be able to access it unilaterally. WSJ informed of.

“In a post-FTX world, you need trust and transparency to create a true alternative for other players,” Sun explained. WSJ.

Comeback Story: SBF’s folly may just prove to be a blow to the overall crypto market. Bitcoin is up nearly 125% this year, sitting at $37,000 for a coin. Ethereum is up 71%, and even Dogecoin is up 10% – although a coin isn’t even worth 8 cents. Now, if only crypto companies could win back some of that amazing venture capital money, they would actually be in business.

