Former FTX Executives Are Teaming Up to Create a New Crypto Exchange: Report

A year after crypto exchange FTX collapsed, a group of former executives from the firm have come together to launch a new but similar platform that aims to fix the issues that led to the company’s collapse.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, FTX’s former general counsel Ken Sun and former employees Armani Ferrante and Claire Zhang have unveiled the backpack exchange. Zhang is Ferrante’s wife and Sun’s former deputy.

Ex-FTX Executives Launch New Exchange

Sun founded Dubai-based startup Trek Labs, which received an operating license from the UAE’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority last month. Ferrante serves as CEO of Trek’s holding company in the British Virgin Islands and also runs Backpack, a platform that designs and operates crypto wallets, while Zhang is on the executive team.

Backpack Exchange is the name under which Trek will do business, and the exchange plans to sell a 10% stake to investors at a valuation of $100 million.

The Trek Labs founders and Ferrante also hired other former FTX legal and compliance staff because of their skills and experience. Zhang revealed that she is working without pay to help strengthen the exchange and that she intends to transition when Trek raises an investment round.

Sun, who testified during the criminal trial of FTX’s convicted founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), said they will use the lessons learned from the FTX implosion to keep user funds safe, Backpack said. Will run backpack exchange with technology. Users will be allowed to hold their assets in a self-custody crypto wallet, which the exchange will not have access to.

Upcoming Beta Launch of Backpack

Backpack’s wallet is designed with multiparty calculation technologies that require multiple parties to approve a transaction. The exchange plans to launch its beta version later this month, and according to Sun and Ferrante, clients can verify their holdings at any time.

Although it is unclear how the crypto community would receive the backpack due to its founders’ links to FTX, Sun said he was unaware that SBF had misappropriated client funds. Former FTX legal counsel revealed that he resigned when SBF asked him to come up with a legal justification as to why the exchange’s funds were in Alameda Research as a $9 billion gap was revealed after the meltdown and the former CEO returned to investors. Were trying to raise emergency cash from.

Sun later cooperated with prosecutors and helped with the investigation that led to the prosecution of SBF.

