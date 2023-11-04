Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson visits Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison

The former Fox News anchor announced on social media that Tucker Carlson met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London’s Belmarsh prison.

Carlson did not elaborate on the reason for the visit with Assange, who faces extradition to the US on charges of violating the Espionage Act by publishing classified information leaked to WikiLeaks.

This may indicate that Assange is a potential guest on the interviewer’s show on X, which has previously featured conversations with Donald Trump, Andrew Tate and rapper Ice Cube.

The WikiLeaks founder has been in jail since 2019, when he was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had been taking refuge since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden in a sexual assault case.

Since his arrest, and since the UK government approved his extradition to the US, Assange has been challenging his status.

In June, a London court rejected Assange’s latest appeal of an extradition order.

If Assange is convicted of the 18 counts against him in the US, he could face more than 100 years in prison.

His case has drawn renewed attention in Washington in recent months.

Last month, US Congressmen Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, and James McGovern, Democrat of Massachusetts, urged their colleagues to join in a letter calling on the Biden administration to prosecute the WikiLeaks founder.

The letter obtained by Fox News said the representatives “strongly encourage the Biden administration to withdraw the currently pending U.S. extradition request against Australian publisher Julian Assange and cease all prosecution proceedings against him as soon as possible.”

In September, a multi-party group of former and current Australian officials visited Washington to meet with US officials and rights groups, seeking to stop the extradition process.

