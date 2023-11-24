Former forensic scientist claims disability discrimination at Department of Public Safety

Nov. 23—A former forensic scientist is suing the state Department of Public Safety, alleging he was fired due to disability discrimination by his supervisor and fellow employees.

Amber Willis filed a lawsuit against the department on Nov. 10 in state District Court in Santa Fe. He worked in the department’s forensic laboratory in Hobbs, his attorney Tim White said during an interview.

Willis — who has been diagnosed with brittle bone disease and uses a wheelchair — says in the lawsuit that her supervisors and coworkers “expressed disdain for her medical conditions and reasonable accommodations, and considered them inconvenient and burdensome. “

The complaint states that her supervisor and co-workers complained about her accommodations, including the wheelchair door being left open for up to 10 seconds, as well as a small refrigerator provided to her, claiming it was a breeding ground for rats. Attracts. They also accused her of cheating on training exams and falsifying her lab data, the lawsuit says.

Willis says that due to a co-worker’s unequal treatment, she was unprepared for even a mock trial exam and it led to her being fired.

The lawsuit states, “Willis did not receive a textbook, was given verbal coaching on irrelevant information, and was given incorrect guidance on courtroom attire and conduct,” while her co-worker received “a textbook, relevant coaching, correct expectations. ” The courtroom…and more opportunities to see relevant courtroom testimony before the mock trial.”

The lawsuit states that while co-workers were given a standard mock trial, Willis was given “an unprecedented two-session mock trial”, which other co-workers described as “brutal.”

The lawsuit states that Willis was fired for “failing mock tests, poor productivity and poor adherence to laboratory protocols.”

Department spokesman Herman Lovato declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

“The Department of Public Safety has a policy and ethical commitment to a diverse workforce free from discrimination and retaliation,” Lovato wrote in an email Wednesday. “We take any allegations seriously, but do not comment on pending litigation.”

Willis is demanding back pay and “front pay” – a term for money often given to compensate for lost wages in employment discrimination cases – in exchange for reinstatement to the position, as well as “all lawful The amount of compensatory damages recoverable “is to be determined by a jury,” the lawsuit states.

White also represented DPS helicopter pilot LeAnne Gomez in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed in 2020. That case was settled in 2022 for $750,000, according to news reports.

