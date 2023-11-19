Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is in home hospice: A neurologist explains what it means

The Carter Center announced that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia and has transitioned , [+] Home hospice care. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) getty

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter recently moved into home hospice care. She joins her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who is in home hospice care through February 2023. This news about his transition to home hospice, shared during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, reminds Americans of the important role of palliative care and hospice. Our life and the lives of our loved ones.

Rosalynn Carter, age 96, is not the first First Lady to share her medical diagnosis and treatment plans with the American public. For example, both Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford shared their experiences with breast cancer, which led to significant changes in attitudes about cancer, helping the public understand the importance of breast cancer screening and reducing the stigma associated with mastectomy. were addressed, which influenced treatment decisions after breast cancer. Diagnosis.

Similarly, the Carter family announcement may lead to broader change and increased understanding about dementia, and more importantly, may increase awareness of the role of palliative and hospice care in people with chronic irreversible diseases such as dementia. Is.

“Most people can agree that they would like to be at home surrounded by loved ones with their eyes closed and never wake up, but it is difficult to make difficult decisions in moments of stress,” says assistant clinical of internal medicine. Professor, says my colleague Dr. Lisa Hirsch. At New York Medical College. She further said, “I try to prepare the patient and family for this. “We try to create consensus among families so that when death occurs they can grieve without anger.”

living with dementia

In May 2023, the Carter family shared that Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia and requested privacy.

People with dementia usually experience a gradual decline in one or more areas of cognition. This may include gradually deteriorating memory, learning, language, executive functioning, complex attention, visual-spatial, and social interaction. As the disease progresses, they may lose the ability to make decisions, including decisions related to medical and end-of-life care.

More than 6 million Americans suffer from dementia and with the aging population, this number is expected to increase. Even with the best care, patients’ functionality will continue to decline, and so it is important to focus on symptomatic treatment. This is where palliative care can play an important role. Palliative care focuses on controlling the symptoms that get in the way of the patient achieving the highest quality of life. In short, palliative care helps patients live as long as possible.

transitions in palliative care

It is never too early to start palliative care for someone suffering from dementia. Palliative care involves a team-based approach, involving a physician, nurses, social workers, and a chaplain to guide the person’s care. The palliative care team can also be very helpful in helping make medical decisions. This may include understanding the person’s goals and values ​​and personalizing medical care. This allows the person to be guided toward treatments that make sense based on their goals.

The palliative care team can also help with advanced care planning. Decisions regarding CPR and other life-sustaining and life-sustaining treatments are very important. For example, the team will want to know whether you would be interested in being on life support machines if you were no longer able to breathe on your own. Palliative care may also include completing advanced health care directives, which include identifying a health surrogate and a power of attorney to make decisions for you when you are no longer competent.

Many people avoid palliative care because they believe that palliative care means that you are giving up and that the patient’s death is imminent. The opposite has been found to be true. In fact, studies have shown that for many illnesses people live happier lives when they are placed on palliative care sooner. This is partly because palliative care focuses on symptom management, psychosocial management, and pastoral support.

When receiving palliative care, there may come a point that the patient is no longer receiving life-prolonging care, which can be for many different reasons. This may be because there are no longer any treatment options or because the patient or decision maker is no longer interested in the available options. Once the prognosis is less than six months to live, the person becomes eligible for hospice care, which can be done in a facility or at home.

transition to home hospice

Rosalynn Carter has opted for home hospice, which often offers more privacy and allows the patient to remain in familiar surroundings. This is especially helpful for conditions like dementia, where being in unfamiliar environments can increase anxiety, depression, and confusion. Living at home can help patients maintain their sense of identity and autonomy and also allow them to become more connected with their families, which may reduce feelings of isolation.

There are other emotional symptoms that the palliative care team may be helpful in addressing such as worry about the well-being of loved ones, anxiety about death, financial matters, existential or spiritual distress, and caregiver burden. Early involvement of the palliative care team provides greater opportunity to build a trusting relationship with the patient so that they can provide better guidance in the transition to hospice care because they will have a better understanding of the patient’s goals of care.

“Hospice is a way of respecting the way the patient wants to live the end of their life. “One of the barriers to good end-of-life care is the patient and family’s acceptance that they will die,” Dr. Lisa Hirsch said. “These are difficult conversations that medical staff can facilitate but they also need to be comfortable with death. I remind them that death is not the enemy but suffering is.”

Choosing a Hospice Provider

When selecting a hospice provider, it is important to do your research and make sure that the hospice will provide the type of care and support you need, especially if you have any particular religious or spiritual views. If you are on Medicare, you should go with a Medicare-certified provider. It is important not to make any assumptions about the services provided by hospice: ask questions about what the caregiver’s responsibilities will be while the patient is in hospice at home and you will need information about physicians, nurses, and other support staff. What level and frequency of support will be provided? ,

Once in hospice, the focus is on comfort care and not life-prolonging care. Hospice allows a person to live with dignity and move toward death with dignity. President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter have lived admirable lives and have consistently shown Americans how we can live our best lives in service of others. Sharing their latest transformation into home hospice, they continue to show us how to live with dignity at every stage of life.