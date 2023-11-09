Columbiana – A former city finance director is returning to replace current Finance Director Mike Herold upon his retirement.

During the October 17 City Council meeting, City Manager Lance Willard said Kevin Smith has been selected to serve as deputy finance director until Herold’s retirement takes effect early next year.

Willard said of Smith, “We found a candidate with abundant knowledge and experience in government finance.”

Smith served as the city’s finance director before taking the job as treasurer/administrative services director for Mill Creek Metroparks in November 2011.

Herold was appointed as his replacement in 2012.

The City Council passed a resolution during its October 17 meeting approving Willard’s appointment to replace Smith.

Smith will begin serving as Columbiana’s deputy finance director on Nov. 13.

“Kevin is excited to be back and we look forward to working with him,” Willard said. “It should be a very smooth transition. Kevin had a lot of experience. We’re going to be working on a lot of things over the next several months.

Some of those things include updating them on changes that have happened since they left, Willard said.

Smith will also work on year-end, budget and upcoming audits.

“Having additional assistance will also allow us to focus more on past due accounts for utilities. This is something that needs to be addressed and we will make a concerted effort to bring the accounts current, Willard said.

He said updated utility bill payments will help the city manage its finances more effectively.

“These payments contribute to the city’s revenue flow, which in turn supports infrastructure development and public services,” he said.

In other business, the city also passed an emergency resolution authorizing the city manager to purchase property needed for the city’s EMS services.

Willard said the city is considering purchasing the building next to the fire station on West Friend Street to convert into an EMS building.

“Doing this will ultimately free up some space for the police department,” he said.

Currently, police and EMS operate out of the same building.

