A former Facebook diversity program manager pleaded guilty to defrauding the social media giant of more than $4 million through a scheme in which she brokered fraudulent business deals in exchange for bribes, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said Barbara Farlow-Smiles, who worked as chief strategist and global head of employee resource groups and diversity engagement at Facebook, used the stolen money to live an extravagant lifestyle stretching from California to Georgia.

From approximately January 2017 to September 2021, Farlow-Smiles led diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at Facebook and was responsible for developing and executing DEI initiatives, operations, and engagement programs, according to the DOJ.

The feds said Farlow-Smiles, who had access to the company’s credit cards and the ability to approve invoices as part of her role at the company, “redirected Facebook from providing payment for goods and services to multiple individuals, including her friends and relatives.” “Forced to do.” Provided to the company.”

Those individuals would later bribe Farlow-Smiles.

Barbara Farlow-Smiles pleaded guilty to defrauding Facebook. Amazon

People allegedly recruited to participate in the kickback scheme included some of Farlow-Smiles’ former interns, his “university tutor,” a hair stylist, babysitters and nannies, the feds said.

It is unclear whether any of Farlow-Smiles’ associates are being charged in connection with the case.

The Post has reached out to the DOJ for further comment.

He also misled Facebook into sending money to entities that did not provide kickbacks, including giving nearly $10,000 to an artist who created a featured illustration and more than $18,000 to an unnamed preschool.

Photo of Barbara Farlow-Smiles at a Facebook DEI event in 2018. meta

To avoid investigation, Furlough-Smiles would submit fake expense reports claiming that these individuals were vendors at Facebook events who helped with marketing or provided merchandise.

US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement that Farlow-Smiles “abused a position of trust as global diversity executive for Facebook to defraud the company of millions of dollars, ignoring the deadly consequences of undermining the importance of its DEI mission.” Did.” He pleaded guilty in a Georgia court on Tuesday.

Buchanan said, “Motivated by greed, he used his time to orchestrate an elaborate criminal scheme in which fraudulent vendors bribed him with cash.” “He also involved relatives, friends and other associates in his crimes, all in pursuit of a lavish lifestyle through fraud rather than hard and honest work.”

“Farlow-Smiles used lies and deception to defraud both vendors and Facebook employees,” FBI Special Agent Kerry Farley said.

The DOJ said that Meta provided valuable assistance in its investigation. LinkedIn/Barbara Farlow-Smiles

The DOJ noted that Meta had “provided valuable assistance and cooperation during the investigation.”

“We are cooperating with law enforcement in the case of this former program manager and we will continue to do so,” Meta said in a statement.

The DOJ said Farlow-Smiles ran a two-pronged scheme to defraud Facebook. She made payments to associates using apps like Venmo and PayPal that were linked to her company credit cards and submitted fake expense reports related to those transactions.

Barbara Farlow-Smiles will be sentenced next March. LinkedIn / Barbara Farlow-Smiles Barbara Farlow-Smiles helped lead the DEI initiative at Facebook. getty images

The associates – most of whom were reportedly unaware that the funds were coming from Facebook – would return the money to furloughed-Smiles via cash or account transfer. The cash was sometimes delivered to furloughed-smiles wrapped in T-shirts or other items, the Fed’s release said.

For the second part of his plan, Farlow-Smiles turned to Facebook using businesses owned by his friends.

Once Facebook signed the deals, it would allegedly approve “fraudulent and inflated invoices” on behalf of the vendors in exchange for kickbacks.

Farlow-Smiles will be sentenced on March 19, 2024.

