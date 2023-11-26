Former England footballer Terry Venables, who as a charismatic coach led the national team to European Championship semi-finals and won trophies at club level with Barcelona and Tottenham, has died.

Advertisement

The death of legendary football player and coach Terry Venables has been announced by his family in a statement to the British media.

They say that he died on Saturday at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Those sending tributes to Venables included the English Football Association and Tottenham, one of the clubs he coached. Former England captain Gary Lineker called him “the best, most innovative coach I have had the pleasure and privilege of playing for.”

Charming and popular, Venables, who was born just outside London, played for Chelsea, Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace in a 16-year senior career that included two caps for England.

Palace and QPR were the first teams he managed before moving to Barcelona during 1984–87, where he led Lineker’s team to the Spanish league title in 1985 – its first since 1974. He also led the Spanish team in the European League. Cup final in 1986, where it lost to Steaua Bucharest on penalties. During his time at Barça, Venables oversaw the sale of Diego Maradona to Napoli.

As Tottenham manager from 1987–91, he won the FA Cup in what proved to be his final season and then became chief executive, before his relationship with then chairman Alan Sugar gradually broke down and he was fired. Later in 1993, allegations of misconduct involving Venables’ businesses were made on the BBC’s Panorama programme, in response to which he threatened defamation action.

Venables then turned to international management and his proudest moment was coaching England from 1994–96, including Euro 96 on home soil, where a talented team, including the flamboyant Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer, Lost to Germany in penalty shootout in semi-finals.

He coached Australia but failed to qualify the team for the World Cup in 1998 after losing to Iran in the playoffs.

His final coaching spells were in club football with Palace, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

Gareth Southgate, the current coach of the England men’s team, described Venables as “tactically excellent” and “capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star”.

Southgate, who missed a penalty for England, said: “He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the fullest and created a great environment with England, which allowed his players to flourish and this tournament It was one of the most memorable tournaments in US history.” Firing against Germany in 1996. “I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing, a brilliant man who made people feel special.”

The Premier League announced that Tottenham will applaud for a minute before their game against Aston Villa on Sunday, with players wearing black armbands.

Source