Terry Venables has been remembered as the “inspiration of a generation” as tributes have been paid to the former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager following his death aged 80.

Venables made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace, but it was as a coach that he made his true mark, taking charge at Palace and QPR.

The country supported Venables’ England team at Euro 96 in summer football and the team spectacularly defeated the Netherlands 4–1 – Venables himself described the performance as “perfection: my most exciting experience in football” – the only defeat being Faced Germany on penalties in the semi-finals at Wembley.

The Football Association marked the passing of “a true football icon” and said: “Our modern game mourns the loss of not only a great character, but an innovative, visionary manager who was an icon for a generation of English players and coaches. Was the inspiration.”

Current England boss Gareth Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in that game against Germany and has paid tribute to his former manager, who made the ‘Christmas tree’ formation famous.

“Any player will always have a strong association with the manager who gave them their opportunity, but playing for Terry Venables it became immediately clear what an excellent coach and manager he was,” he said in a statement.

“Tactically excellent, his behavior was amazing, he was able to handle everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

“He was open-minded, visionary, enjoyed life to the fullest and created a great environment with England which allowed his players to thrive and it was one of the most memorable tournaments in England’s history.

“A brilliant man who made people feel special, I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and her entire family.”

Venables’ death was announced by his family in a brief statement on Saturday.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father, who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” they said.

“We would request that privacy be granted at this incredibly sad time so that we can mourn the loss of the lovely man we were so fortunate to have in our lives.”

In Spain, Venables, known as ‘El Tell’, won LaLiga and the Spanish League Cup in 1984–85 and also led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final, where they lost to Steaua on penalties after a goalless draw. Lost to Bucharest.

On his return to England he won the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991, but it was his spell as England boss at Euro 96 for which he is best remembered.

Gary Lineker, whom Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and brought to Tottenham in 1989 after taking the job at White Hart Lane, paid his tribute.

“Sad to hear that Terry Venables has died. “The best, most innovative coach I have had the privilege and pleasure of playing with,” he wrote on social media.

“However, he was more than a great manager, he was lively, he was charming, he was funny, he was a friend.

“He will be greatly missed. Expressing my love and condolences to Yvette and family. RIP Terry.”

Alan Shearer, another former England striker who captained Venables’ Euro 96 team, posted on Twitter: “Deeply sad news that the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP boss. I’m very much obliged to you. you were amazing.”

Paul Gascoigne played under Venables for Spurs and England. The former midfielder wrote a short message on social media.

“Such a sad day, cheers boss xxxx,” Gascoigne posted on X alongside a photo of his former manager smiling and holding a cup of tea.

Venables followed his decision to step down following Euro 96 disappointment to focus on a number of court cases relating to his business dealings following the FA’s decision to refuse a contract extension the previous winter.

Gary Neville was given his international debut by Venables.

The former Manchester United defender wrote on X: “He was someone the players trusted and had a lot of confidence in.

“He was someone who was a players’ man, looked after his players, stood up for his players in big situations like the trip to Hong Kong before 96 and the dentist chair incident.

“I sit here today thinking about my special time with Terry and can say that he is undoubtedly the most technically gifted British coach we have ever had.”

Venables became coach of Australia after a one-goal defeat in World Cup qualification and subsequently moved to Palace, Middlesbrough, where he was appointed to guide the struggling Bryan Robson side and successfully avoided relegation, and Leeds.

Tottenham’s current Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou, the former Socceroos boss, paid tribute, telling Sky Sports: “If you’re asking about a person who embodies everything that this football club has always stood for If he wants to be, he’s Terry.

“He was the manager of the (Australia) national team and he almost took us to the World Cup, but the biggest testament is that everyone I’ve worked with would say he’s the best coach ever, Is the manager. And they have emerged as strategists.

Source: www.newschainonline.com