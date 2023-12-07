Former employee accused of stealing $22 million from Jacksonville Jaguars for luxury shopping spree

Prosecutors have accused a former employee of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars of stealing $22 million from the team and spending it on condos, cars, cryptocurrency, gambling, a $95,000 watch and more.

According to documents filed Monday in the Jacksonville Division of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Amit Patel had the sole authority to approve charges to the team’s virtual credit card, a charge account for which physical credit cards are charged. There is no need.

Prosecutors say Patel earned $22.2 million in fraud charges from September 2019 until his firing in February and altered documents to hide his spending. He has been accused of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions.

While Patel was only allowed to use the virtual credit card for business expenses, prosecutors say he charged the team $265,830 for items such as a condo in the affluent suburb of Ponte Vedra Beach; A $95,484 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch purchased from an online luxury consignment shop; Tesla Model 3 Sedan; a Nissan pickup truck; As well as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, online gambling, sports memorabilia, concert and sporting event tickets, private jet travel, luxury hotel bookings, private residence rentals, a country club membership, spa trips and retainer fees for a criminal defense law firm.

Patel’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an interview request.

The team media guide shows the team hired Patel in 2018. His initial job title was Coordinator, Financial Planning and Analysis. Later he became a manager in the same department.

Jaguar was identified only as “Business A” in charging documents, but the franchise acknowledged in a statement that it was Patel’s former employer.

“This individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who leveraged his position of trust to secretly and knowingly conduct significant fraudulent financial activity at the team’s expense for personal gain. This individual’s confidential football strategy, There was no access to personnel or other football information,” the team said.

Jaguar also says they are cooperating with the FBI, and that law and accounting firms have concluded that no other employees were involved in the alleged scheme.

marley jay

Colin Sheeley contributed.

Source: www.nbcnews.com