Former Delta co-pilot charged with threatening to shoot captain during commercial flight, officials say

A former Delta co-pilot was federally indicted earlier this month on charges of threatening to shoot the captain of a commercial flight last year if he stopped the plane, officials confirmed Tuesday. Diverted because a passenger on board the plane might have faced a medical emergency.

On October 18, a Utah grand jury indicted Jonathan Dunn on one count of interference with a flight crew, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

The Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General said in a news release Tuesday that the alleged incident occurred on the Aug. 22, 2022 flight, but did not specify the airline from which the flight originated, or its destination. However, a Delta Airlines spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Dunn was working for Delta as a Delta First Officer at the time of the incident.

Click here to view related media.

Click to enlarge

According to the Inspector General, co-pilot Dunn had a “disagreement” with the captain, who wanted to divert the flight, potentially “due to a passenger medical incident.”

The inspector general said Dunn allegedly “told the captain that he would be shot multiple times if the flight was diverted”.

Officials did not provide any further details about how the situation unfolded.

The inspector general said Dunn was authorized to carry a gun as part of the Transportation Security Administration’s federal flight deck officer program. Federal flight deck officers are airline pilots authorized by TSA to be armed in the cockpit on domestic flights. To do this they undergo special training and are provided with a TSA-issued weapon to defend the flight deck against a hijacking attempt.

The two-page indictment obtained Tuesday by CBS News alleges that Dunn “assaulted and intimidated an aircraft crew member…and used a dangerous weapon to attack and intimidate a crew member.” Used a weapon.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told CBS News, “TSA is aware of an incident involving a federal flight deck officer.”

The agency says Dunn has been removed from the FFDO program, but cannot comment further due to a “pending investigation.”

Delta told CBS News in a statement Tuesday evening that Dunn is no longer employed by the airline and declined to comment further pending the investigation.

Felicia Martinez, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, also told CBS News in a statement that “at this stage of the case, we don’t have a lot of information to share without jeopardizing the integrity of the case.” ,

Dunn is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 16.

The Office of the Inspector General said it was receiving assistance from the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration in its investigation.

The FAA and FBI declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Dunn had an attorney representing him ahead of his scheduled arraignment.

On October 22, authorities alleged that an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tried to shut down a plane’s engine during a commercial flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, California. Suspect Joseph Emerson has been charged with 83 counts of attempted murder.

, Robert Legare and Katie Krupnik contributed to this report.

trending news

chris van cleve

Chris Van Cleve is a senior transportation and national correspondent for CBS News based in Phoenix.

Source: www.cbsnews.com