Former Dayton city employee convicted in bribery case gets 1 year in prison in voyeurism case

Dec. 11—A former Dayton city employee convicted in a public corruption scandal was sentenced to a year in prison Monday for using a hidden iPhone to secretly record a teenage girl in her bedroom .

Roshawn Winburn, 49, was convicted of felony counts of voyeurism, theft and child endangerment by Judge Daniel Hogan in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 13, according to court records.

Once released from prison, Winburn will be on parole for five years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Winburn was also designated a Tier I sex offender. At the lowest level, he will have to register his address annually for 15 years.

A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Winburn was accused of using a hidden camera to record a juvenile between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 24, 2022, according to the indictment.

The Vandalia Division of Police began an investigation after the girl, now an adult, found the camera, said Greg Flanagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. The girl knew Winburn, he said.

A case worker at the care house Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center alerted Vandalia police that a teen said she found an iPhone with a camera in her bedroom closet on March 22, 2022. The iPhone was reportedly inside a small box in a closet attached to an external battery, according to a Vandalia police report.

Police said they found an iPhone, two computers and a hard drive they believe were involved. On the computers they reportedly found “numerous” photographs and videos of the girl in various states of undress in the girl’s bedroom and shower, all of which police believe were taken by hidden cameras. Several of the photos also show Winburn in a bedroom where hidden cameras were installed, records state.

Winburn, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Huber Heights councilman, was convicted in U.S. District Court in February 2020 of one count of corruptly soliciting bribes in exchange for providing confidential information to a man seeking city contracts. I was found guilty. Other cases against him were dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose in July 2020 sentenced Wimburn to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $8,500 in restitution, which he paid in full in November 2020. Did, as court records show.

However, due to COVID he never spent any time in jail and instead remained on home arrest. The conditions were later amended to include three years of supervised release. It is unclear whether his latest conviction was a violation of the sentencing terms of the federal case.

Winburn was fired as the city of Dayton’s business and technical assistance administrator for the Dayton Human Relations Council after the feds announced indictments against him and six others in 2019.

Winburn has previously served on several boards, including Parity Inc., Norris Cole Foundation, BJ’s Kids Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio, and Co-op Dayton.

