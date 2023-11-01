Former Dallas Fed President Says US Is Borrowing Too Much Money And That’s Why Rates Are Going Higher

Federal Reserve rate hike. Douglas Rising/Getty Images

The former Dallas Fed chairman says the US is borrowing too much money and that’s why rates remain high.

America is borrowing $8.66 billion per day this quarter.

That’s an “awfully” big number, Fischer said, and it’s set to increase next year.

The prolonged high outlook for interest rates led to a historic decline in Treasury bonds this month, but there is another factor that looks set to keep yields higher in the future, and that is US fiscal policy.

According to former Dallas Federal Reserve Chairman Richard Fisher, the massive government borrowing required for massive spending will be to blame for higher bond yields.

“I believe what will drive rates higher and what will keep them higher for a longer period of time is our fiscal policy,” Fischer told CNBC on Tuesday. “As we enter the final quarter of the U.S. government’s daily borrowing for the next 90 days, it is $8.66 billion a day. A day. These numbers have become frighteningly large.”

“There’s no way you can disrupt this market that is so dependent on more issuance, more issuance, more issuance,” he said.

The growing pile of US debt is a worrying factor for investors who fear what the rising deficit means for the long-term stability of the US economy.

The growing debt problem is being exacerbated by rising interest rates as borrowing costs rise amid the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. On top of this, the Treasury is issuing more bonds at a time when the field of potential buyers is potentially smaller, another factor that could weigh on prices and push up yields.

“I think the Fed is in a good position here, the problem is not the Fed,” Fischer said. “It’s the fiscal authorities who are out of control. And as long as that’s the case, we’ll live in a 5% world.”

Supply is often not a major concern for Treasuries, which represent the world’s largest and most liquid securities market. However, T. Rowe Price’s chief Europe economist said recently the market is entering a new world where supply is really a concern. That’s because the biggest buyers of bonds—central banks—are pulling back.

As Fischer said, if the US continues to borrow more money, the excess supply in the bond market will eventually push prices down, causing yields to rise.

This will create a tight feedback loop of rising debt and rising interest payments, meaning the government will have to spend more to service its debt.

Already, the US is on track to reach a record high debt-to-GDP ratio of 107% by 2029. Some have also recently warned that US Treasury auctions could fail due to a lack of buyers, which would lead the Fed to step down. Stepping in as a buyer, potentially fueling inflation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source