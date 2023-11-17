Former CW executive John Matta co-launches law firm Frost LLP

Former CW Network co-head John Matta has launched a litigation-only law firm, Frost LLP, with litigator Christopher Frost and trial attorney Josh Stambaugh.

In addition to serving as co-head of The CW, Matta has also served as COO and General Counsel for The WB Network, as well as the former CEO of Wizard World Entertainment. Frost, a BigLaw veteran, is a law professor who has also been a consultant on international legal disputes. Stambaugh has held the position of first-chair trial counsel in both state and federal courts, working in commercial litigation matters such as intellectual property and class action lawsuits.

According to the press release, Frost LLP employs the experiences of all three co-founders in their respective fields, as it “builds on their decades of combined biglaw and large business trial, transaction and advisory experience and achievement on behalf of clients. ” The firm will represent both domestic and global clients in all areas of commercial litigation, from breach of contract to fraud. Corporate clients include celebrities from sports, finance and technology as well as media and entertainment industries.

Matta said, “Our approach is to look at and address disputes in a multidimensional manner that takes into account the economic and human costs of the process as we use court strategies ranging from litigation avoidance to meeting our clients’ goals. Let’s adopt the strategy of. “In my corporate career as a media executive, I was a client of some of the largest law firms in the United States and now I apply the lessons I learned from a client perspective in my work at Frost LLP.”

Current notable clients of the firm include reality television star and producer Kelly Mi Lee (“Bling Empire”), rapper Problem/Jason Martin, and musician Joe King of the rock band The Fray.

