UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — For decades, tourists heading to the New Jersey beach resorts of Ocean City and Cape May have gazed up at the towering smokestack of the BL England Generating Station as they pass it on the Garden State Parkway.

The 463-foot-tall (141.1 m) stack was a local landmark and even a weather forecaster for some residents, who watched from outside to see in which direction and how fast the emissions from its top. Flowing from, as they decided what to wear for it. Day.

But the power plant, which burned coal and oil for decades, closed in May 2019, a casualty of the global move away from burning fossil fuels.

And the smokestack, the last large remaining piece of the plant, was blown up Thursday morning by 350 pounds of explosives strategically placed by a demolition company known in the area to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino in nearby Atlantic City in 2021. Was brought down by.

At 10 a.m., as a crowd of more than 100 spectators were watching from a nearby pier and additional spectators on at least 50 boats moored at a safe distance in the bay, a loud bang was heard, followed by the sound of two small boats The pile quickly tilted away from the water and collapsed in a cloud of dust.

“Everything went exactly as we planned: It went exactly as we expected,” said Chad Parks, a spokesman for the property’s owner, Beasley Point Development Group, a New York company that says it ” Specializes in the redevelopment of “distressed” heavy industrial sites. ,

Two smaller structures, a gypsum silo and part of the former power plant, will be demolished using ground-based heavy equipment.

The demolition clears the way for the waterfront site on Great Egg Harbor Bay to enter its next role in providing energy to New Jerseyans: as a connection point for the state’s many planned offshore wind farms. It will also be a mixed-use development that will include a hotel, a marina, restaurants, shops and residential housing units.

Because the power plant already had connections to the electrical grid, much of the infrastructure to plug offshore wind into the power system already existed in a nearby substation, making it a logical site to bring offshore wind energy to shore. has been made.

A cable from the first such wind farm, to be built by energy company Ørsted, will come ashore on a beach in Ocean City, run underground along a roadway before re-entering the waters of the Gulf and finally connecting . Grid on former BL England site.

That route, and the project’s very existence, have generated significant opposition among residents of Ocean City and other Jersey Shore communities, who are fighting against them in court and the court of public opinion.

The power plant opened in 1961. A cooling tower there was demolished in September 2022, and a boiler at the site was demolished in April.

,

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Perry, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com