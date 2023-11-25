Former CNN chief backing Abu Dhabi’s Telegraph bid accuses critics of ‘mud-slinging’

Jeff Zucker

The US media executive leading the Abu Dhabi takeover of The Telegraph has promised he will guarantee editorial independence, even as he accused rivals of “slinging mud” to derail the bid.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker has emerged as the frontrunner with the backing of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

But the approach, which is funded through a £1.2 billion loan deal with the Barclay family, has raised concerns about the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s record on censorship.

Mr. Zucker said he would “make sure of it.” [the Government] “Understand that we are prepared to make commitments that address anyone’s concerns.”

Sky News reported that the undertakings would be legally binding and would also apply to The Spectator magazine, which is also part of the planned deal.

However Mr Zucker also appeared to dismiss criticisms of the plans published in Fleet Street. The plan has sparked anger among rival bidders, including Daily Mail publisher DMGT. Rupert Murdoch, owner of The Times, is following The Spectator.

Mr Zucker said: “There’s a reason people are slinging mud and throwing darts – [it’s] Because they want to own these properties. And they have their own media assets to try to hurt us.

His pledge to guarantee editorial independence highlights efforts by Redbird IMI, the investment fund he leads, to calm growing concerns over its interest in The Telegraph.

In addition to its non-democratic governance, the UAE has also faced criticism for its track record of media censorship.

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser has said she is considering issuing a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN), which would trigger a regulatory investigation of the bid.

This will review the accurate presentation of news and maintain free expression of opinions, while also ensuring that there is a plurality of views and owners in the media sector.

In June, Lloyds Banking Group sent in receivers to take control of The Telegraph and The Spectator after the Barclay family failed to repay loans.

Lloyd’s launched an auction last month run by Goldman Sachs. However, this has since been put on hold while the bank considers a complex debt-based offer, under which the Barclay family would repay their debt and ownership of The Telegraph would be immediately transferred to Redbird IMI.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com