Manchester City will almost certainly be sacked if they are found guilty of the 115 charges issued against them by the Premier League, according to a football finance expert.

The 115 charges issued against them by the Premier League in February under the ‘Risks and Uncertainties’ section are back in the headlines after Everton fell ten points short. Found guilty of “risk-taking” with Premier League financial rules,

In February, the Premier League released a statement on its website announcing that Man City – who have won the competition seven times since 2011 – were referred to an independent commission in relation to a series of alleged breaches of rules relating to club finances. Was.

alleged violation A club’s responsibility as a Premier League member for reporting accurate financial information, submitting manager and player payment information within relevant contracts, complying with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules.

The club is also accused of breaching rules that require them to cooperate and assist the Premier League’s investigation into those breaches, which the league says began in December 2018.

At the time, Man City issued a statement expressing surprise at the announcement of the alleged rule breaches, citing “extensive engagement” with the Premier League on the matter. The club also said they had “irrefutable evidence” to support their position.

Football finance expert Stefan Borsson – previously an adviser to Man City – claims he could be sacked if Man City are found guilty of the charges.

Borson told Sun: “There are a number of things that can happen if a finding is made against City. This will be very serious – everything will be destroyed.

“This will become a huge story – not just in relation to football, but much wider than that. So many parties will be trapped.

“This would be an incredibly explosive situation. From a football perspective, it is impossible to think that City would not be relegated if all these things were found against them.

“The hearing is likely to take place at some point in 2024. The Premier League are understandably concerned about what they will do if City are found guilty.

“The fact that the league has accused City of such serious matters shows you that this is a very bold move.

Source: www.football365.com