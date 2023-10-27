Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang dies at 68: state media

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, once seen as a reformist contender for the country’s top leadership role, died suddenly of a heart attack in Shanghai early Friday, state media reported.

He was 68 years old.

Li, who was nominally China’s No. 2 leader until late last year, served as the country’s prime minister – traditionally in charge of the economy – for a decade from 2013 to March this year under strongman Xi Jinping. Did.

During his role, Lee led the world’s second-largest economy through a challenging period of rising technology and trade tensions with the United States, rising government debt and unemployment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his final year in power, the economist by training warned of challenges to China’s economy amid widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

He supported efforts to boost employment and maintain economic stability.

As news of Li’s death broke Friday morning, social media users circulated a line from Li’s annual address to China’s rubber-stamp parliament in 2022, where he pledged, “No matter how the international environment changes, China Will take a comprehensive approach.” Openness.”

Li, who is known for using his English language skills in appearances outside the mainland, was seen as representing a different approach to China’s relations with the world, at a time when the West’s The country’s relations with it have become increasingly tense.

“China and the United States have common interests,” Li said in response to CNN’s question at his annual press conference in March 2021. “Both countries need to put more energy into their common ground and expand common interests.”

Li is also remembered for his focus on addressing social ills – social media users on Friday also pointed to his 2020 comments that people in China still had a monthly income of less than 1,000 yuan ($137) There are 600 million people.

The comments came at a time when China was touting its success in lifting millions of people out of poverty as national pride.

Lee, a highly educated technocrat with degrees in law and economics, was considered well-suited to the private sector. His economic policy stance was seen to be diverging from that of Xi, who has tightened the party’s control over the economy.

reformist ideology leader

Li is widely seen as a disciple of Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao, who presided over an era of rapid growth in China from 2002 to 2012. These men shared economic sensibilities and rose to power through the Communist Party’s Youth League, which was once seen as a form of training. Land for future leaders.

The faction was known for producing reform-minded leaders from humble family backgrounds, but Xi is believed to have curbed its influence since coming to power.

Relations between Li and Hu were in the headlines last year when the former top leader was unexpectedly walked out of the closing ceremony of the October 2022 Communist Party Congress, where Xi is set to further consolidate his power.

In a moment of drama during the typically highly choreographed event, Hu was escorted out of the room, and on his way out he patted the stony-faced Li on the shoulder, who nodded and turned to watch the former leader depart. Turned for. State media later suggested that Hu quit due to health problems.

Under Hu, Li was named to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s top leadership body, in 2007.

He previously played important roles as party chief of industrial Liaoning province and provincial leader of agricultural base Henan.

Born in Anhui, Li spent his adolescence doing manual labor with the Dongling Production Brigade in Eastern Province during the Cultural Revolution, a decade-long social and political upheaval initiated by the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Li was one of the first batch of students to sit for the college entrance examination after it was restored after the end of the Cultural Revolution. In 1978, he enrolled at the prestigious Peking University, where he studied law and later earned a doctorate in economics.

Unlike Xi, Li is not considered one of China’s crown princes coming from a prominent party family. He held positions on the Communist Youth League Central Committee during the 1980s and 90s.

His tenure in the top ranks of China’s Communist Party ended last October when he was not named to the party’s Central Committee during a two-decade leadership reshuffle, following which Xi surrounded himself with key allies.

Li, then 67, was a year shy of the unofficial retirement age for senior Chinese Communist Party leaders.

Earlier this year, Li Qiang, a former Shanghai party chief and Xi loyalist, was succeeded as prime minister.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.

