Former CEO of Great Western Petroleum and energy industry veteran, Richard N. Frommer joins Prairie Operating Company advisory board

HOUSTON, TX, November 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Prairie Operating Company (OTCQB: CRKRD; the “Company” or “Prairie”) is pleased to announce that Richard N. Frommer, former Great Western Petroleum chief executive and energy industry veteran, has joined its advisory board.

Mr. Frommer brings over four (4) decades of oil and gas industry experience to Prairie’s advisory board, having led and supported boards of directors and management teams in diverse regions spanning from Canada to the Gulf Coast. Throughout his career, Mr. Frommer has demonstrated a successful track record of building and monetizing multi-billion dollar oil and gas companies. Additionally, as president of the trade association Colorado Oil & Gas Association, Mr. Frommer played a key role in shaping the regulatory framework for oil and gas producers in the state of Colorado, with a focus on producing the “cleanest molecules.” Had played.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Frommer has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a proven track record in driving transformational results for oil and gas organizations.” said Ed Kowalik, President and CEO. “His understanding of our industry and manufacturing operations in Colorado has established him as a valuable asset to Prairie.”

Mr. Frommer said, “I am excited to join Prairie’s Advisory Board. The company has already achieved many significant accomplishments and is well-positioned to become a leader in the energy industry. I look forward to growing its industry Looking forward to collaborating with the team.” “Ensure attendance and continued success.”

The addition of Mr. Frommer to the Advisory Board underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and its ability to strengthen its position among its peers.

Richard N. About Frommer

Mr. Frommer currently serves as a board member of Pioneer Energy, a designer and original equipment manufacturer of new technologies decarbonizing the oil and gas industry. Previously, Mr. Frommer served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Great Western Petroleum from February 2013 to October 2021. During his tenure as President and CEO, Mr. Frommer developed a horizontal drilling program that significantly increased acreage positions, increasing EBITDA. from $12MM to $500MM and increased production from 1,000 BOEPD to over 60,000 BOEPD prior to the company’s merger with PDC Energy in a transaction valuing the company at $1.5BN. Mr. Frommer has over 40 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. From May 2002 to November 2012, Mr. Frommer was Senior Vice President in the Rocky Mountain Division at Samson Resources Company, until its sale to KKR & Company, LP. Prior to Mr. Frommer’s time at Samson Resources Company, Mr. Frommer Spent four years as New Ventures Manager at HS Resources Inc. where he was responsible for entry into new areas and plays in Colorado, Wyoming and Louisiana. He attended advanced oil and gas management courses at Southern Methodist University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Earth Sciences from the College of the State University of New York at Oneonta. He is a Wyoming Certified Professional Geologist.

About Prairie Operating Company

Prairie Operating Company (f/k/a Creek Road Miners, Inc.) is a publicly traded company engaged in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids through its operations in unconventional oil And focuses on natural. Gas reserves located in Colorado are concentrated on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The company is also a crypto company that focuses on cryptocurrency mining. The company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world’s growing demand while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com

forward-looking statements

The information contained herein and any oral statements made with respect thereto constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate, The negative of “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “projects,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. . These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are based on currently available information regarding the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company does not make any disclaims any duty to update the forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements Are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the Company’s ability to successfully develop its assets in Weld County, Colorado; failure to realize the expected benefits of the merger with Prairie Operating Company, LLC; risks related to the growth of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and the impact of competition on the company’s future business. If one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Are. There may also be additional risks that the Company is not currently aware of or that the Company currently believes to be immaterial, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors that may affect the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1/A filed on November 6, 2023 and in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Is. “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC through March 31, 2023 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, including the Company’s August filing The most recent Form 10-Q is also included. 14, 2023. The Company’s SEC filings are publicly available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Plagusma

[email protected]





Source: www.bing.com