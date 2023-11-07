Former Bybit Global Head of NFTs Ian Holtz Joins Amazon Web… – NFT News and Insights from the Industry – NFTgaters – Cryptosaurus

Quick Take:

Former Bybit global head of NFTs Ian Holtz announced on LinkedIn today that he has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) to lead the Web3 startup for APAC and Japan.

This news comes after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s statement in which he said that the e-commerce giant will start selling NFTs in April 2022. However, JC published a note in November about role cuts at the company, saying the job cuts could continue until 2023.

Holtz has led and founded several Web2 and Web3 companies over the past two decades of his career. He joins AWS from Syxx, a full-service blockchain-focused marketing and application development agency he co-founded. He left his role as co-founder this month. Previously, he also founded YogaTime, a custom-built native iOS and Android app.

During his short tenure at Bybit from March to July 2022, he deployed the new NFT Business Unit team, reporting directly to the CEO; F1 takes Red Bull Racing to its first stop at the Monaco Grand Prix; and signed a sponsorship deal with Brazilian football star Casemiro.

Prior to joining Bybit, he was Senior Product and Project Manager at DAZN, where he led project and product management for the enterprise-grade blockchain marketplace for Japan Professional Soccer’s joint venture between four corporations, including DapperLabs.

From 2017 to 2019, he was the founder and CEO of Aphelion, which he claims is “one of the world’s first fully decentralized blockchain exchanges.” The exchange had over 100,000 users across iOS, Android, Win/Linux/Mac desktop and web and contributed over $1 million in daily trading volume.

Holtz’s background is in psychology and business administration. Before moving into the blockchain and Web3 space, Holtz managed customer services, business development and sales in IT, software development, advertising, technology and mental health care companies.

Commenting on his new role in a LinkedIn post, Holtz said: “I’m excited to help support all the visionary Web 3 founders in the region to invent and scale the future of the web.”

