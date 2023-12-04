In a viral TikTok, a woman serving 10 years in prison for theft explains how to protect her home from theft.

Despite a 10-year prison sentence, Jen Gomez (@jenjen.gomez) revealed that she did not rob big-name institutions and that she was a thief. Gomez explained that when she went out to burglarize homes, she had a checklist to determine if there would be items worth stealing in preparation for breaking in. Here’s how she says you can protect your home from thieves.

Season

First of all she will check the weather a few days in advance. If it was hot outside, she would move to more isolated places, where houses were far apart from each other. In those days, people were often outside, whether walking in the fields, pushing a stroller, or mowing the lawn. But people are more alert on sunny days, so he preferred foggy and rainy days.

“In those types of weather conditions, people are not only not out, but they also won’t follow you. They won’t come out just to make noise because they think something looks weird and they get completely wet,” Gomez explained.

Plus, if they do see it, they won’t be 100% sure about what they see. He said law enforcement doesn’t chase you even in bad weather conditions because it’s dangerous.

your time

Second on the list was daytime. Since most people work during the day or have to take their children to school, Gomez knew most people would be out of the house between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. .

safety measures

Next on his list was something that some people might find surprising. But Gomez preferred homes that had security cameras or security company signage because it meant they had enough valuable items to protect. She also knew that since there were so many false alarms related to home security systems, the police were unlikely to arrive. If the police were called, Gomez knew he had a total of 10–15 minutes to complete his robbery.

“And for me, that was everything I needed,” Gomez said.

access point

To actually enter the house, Gomez needed a window low enough that he could use his tools to get inside.

pet

Gomez also prioritized homes with pets because they were likely roaming freely in the house, which meant the alarm’s motion sensors would go off.

Some other things Gomez also mentioned were that she wore the wrong size shoes so as not to leave any footprints, always wore her hair back in a sleek bun, wore scrubs, and prioritized areas where She could leave the neighborhood quickly.

“I was trying to get big, big heads. Real, real upper class. People who I had just realized – and I know it wasn’t right, but I justified it in my messed up mind at the moment – ​​could replace what I was taking. They didn’t really need it, they had a lot of money, they had homeowner’s insurance,” Gomez said.

At the end of the video, Gomez clarified that she did not want to glorify her past crimes, and that she feels extreme remorse and regret.

“Hopefully this helps all of you better secure your homes and keep your eyes open for all strangers,” Gomez said in the text overlay at the end.

The video has received over 1.7 million views and over a thousand comments.

