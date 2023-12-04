Former Bridgewater UBS analyst who called out Chinese bank turmoil says US$2.9 trillion trust industry is next

The analyst who four years ago predicted trouble at China’s regional banks has now issued a similar warning for the country’s US$2.9 trillion trust industry.

Many of these companies are “very distressed, potentially putting their solvency at risk,” said Jason Bedford, a former analyst at Bridgewater Associates and UBS Group.

Bedford made his name by issuing early warnings about the problems of China’s small banks after studying about 250 financial statements. They have now done the same for China’s trust firms, a corner of the country’s shadow banking sector that can offer returns many times higher than bank deposits.

According to Bedford’s calculations, 14 of the 55 trust companies that released financial statements for 2022 reported non-performing and special mention assets, accounting for a third of their total assets. He said that many of the 13 companies that did not submit reports could also be in trouble.

The National Financial Regulation Administration, which oversees trust firms, did not respond to a request for comment.

Cracks are already visible in a sector that has given massive loans to troubled real estate developers. Missed payments from Zhongrong International Trust sparked protests earlier this year, while the industry saw its first bankruptcy in May when New China Trust closed down.

Trusts typically take deposits from wealthy individual investors and companies to invest in stocks, bonds and other assets, including making loans to firms that traditional banks cannot access. The trusts, which operate with fewer regulations than banks, account for about 10 percent of total lending in China, according to Bloomberg Economics.

While Zhongrong did not display typical stress indicators, with distressed assets representing only 3.7 percent of total assets last year, its problems stem from the broader Zhongzhi Enterprise Group and its potential role in raising financing that could potentially dominate other products. Were happening. Bedford said.

China this month launched a criminal investigation into Zhongzi’s wealth management business, just days after the shadow banking giant disclosed a US$36.4 billion shortfall in its balance sheet.

In recent years, even as rival trusts have reduced risk, Zhongzhi and its allies, particularly Zhongrong, have extended financing to troubled developers and snatched assets from companies including China Evergrande Group.

Compared to banks with relatively similar business models, trust companies are much more diverse.

“Although some have a future, the era of high interest rate lending to real estate developers, which has long been a mainstay for many trust companies, appears to be over,” Bedford said.

