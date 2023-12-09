Lord Browne says Rishi Sunak’s planned expansion was little more than a political gesture – Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Former BP chief Lord Browne has said Rishi Sunak’s decision to expand drilling in the North Sea is “going to make no difference” to Britain’s energy security and is “symbolic”.

Lord Browne, now among Rishi Sunak’s key scientific advisers, said he was “astonished” by the Prime Minister’s decision to grant new licenses for annual drilling in the North Sea.

Speaking in Dubai, where he was attending the Cop28 climate talks, Lord Browne declared that the UK continental shelf was dying as an oil and gas resource and suggested Mr Sunak’s planned expansion was little more than a political gesture. was excessive.

He told The Telegraph: “I have always thought that most of the North Sea and [the Atlantic] The West of Shetland is at the end of its exploration life. So I was very surprised at this plan. I think it’s a little more symbolic than real.

“One wants to say that there is freedom of choice here. This is not going to make any difference in terms of the quantity found and even the carbon dioxide produced if it is used.

North Sea drillers are facing not only dwindling supply but also a highly volatile political environment. Offshore taxes have been increased from 40 per cent to 75 per cent in the past two years alone, with Labor promising even higher taxes if it wins the upcoming election.

Lord Browne suggested that Britain’s offshore operators are now planning to make as much money as possible and then quit.

“This is not an industry that will invest the same amount every year… People believe that when governments become unreliable, it will stop investment.

“And if there’s nothing left to do [no remaining oil and gas], then people will naturally say okay – now we’re in the end game. Let’s take as much money as we can.”

The industry disagrees, with Mike Tholen of Offshore Energy UK suggesting that the North Sea is “the foundation of energy security” and the platform on which the renewable sector can be built.

However, Lord Browne’s comments are significant given his reputation as one of BP’s more influential former chief executives.

He is even more impressive given Lord Browne’s current role as Chairman of the Government’s Science and Technology Council – a group of the UK’s most senior scientists appointed to advise Rishi Sunak. However, it seems that he was not consulted on the issue.

Lord Browne led BP between 1995 and 2007 during a period of fossil fuel expansion so successful that he became known as the industry’s “Sun King”. However, the 75-year-old no longer considers himself an “oil and gas guy”, instead arguing that he is now focused on investing in green energy.

“I stepped down as chief executive of BP in 2007. But even when I was with BP, I was trying to say that actually, the energy is changing.

“I will say, I have been transitioning for the last 16 years to being an investor that invests in climate change. I don’t feel like an oil and gas guy.

The announcement may surprise his former colleagues, many of whom remain at BP.

Lord Browne’s involvement with oil and gas dates back to his childhood, when his father was an executive at Anglo-Persian Oil, now BP, and the family lived in Iran. His book, Beyond Business, tells how he was inspired to enter the industry after witnessing a massive fire following a 1958 oil well explosion.

In 1966, as a graduate physicist, the then John Brown joined his father at BP, and held exploration and production roles around the world before eventually running BP’s exploration division.

He has overseen the exploration and extraction of billions of barrels of oil and gas – but he says it is all over now.

“We have to do something about climate change.”

His Damascene transformation into BP began with a controversial effort to rebrand the company as “Beyond Petroleum”. BP managers now seem coy about the rebrand but the underlying objective – to evolve the company after the fossil fuel era – has survived several leadership changes.

Lord Browne said this was because the science on climate change was more solid than ever before.

“We are dealing with something that is most likely to be an existential threat to humanity. Unless we change course, by 2100 the world will be 3C warmer than today.

“It changes where people can live, where you can grow crops, and living conditions for so many people, perhaps in deadly ways. The obvious answer is to stop putting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”

So far, there is no sign of that happening. Annual global greenhouse gas emissions have risen from 33 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 1990 – the COP conference’s benchmark year – to 54 billion tonnes last year, with no sign of decline.

Some see the UN’s annual conferences as merely a window into action with no one to calm an increasingly concerned public.

Conferences are now much larger – Lord Browne is one of 70,000 people attending the Dubai meeting. Leaks to the BBC claim UAE officials plan to use the conference as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals.

If policing is really about tackling fossil fuel emissions, won’t future generations see this as the United States’ biggest failure?

Lord Browne retorted: “It is easy to say that these UN police conferences are just useless talking shops… but few of them achieve anything. I think something was achieved by setting targets for nations in Paris. Whether we reach the goal or not is a different question.

At the Paris talks in 2015, 196 countries signed a legally binding agreement to limit global warming to no more than 2C, with the ambition to keep it below 1.5C. In practice, this would mean that greenhouse gas emissions would peak by 2025 and reduce by 43 percent by 2030. There is no sign of reaching any goals.

Oil and gas companies, including BP, which have sought to focus more on renewable energy have subsequently shifted back toward oil and gas.

Lord Browne acknowledges this dilemma. “These publicly listed companies have shareholders who look at the returns available right now. They are doing exactly what the signals from investors are leaving them to do, which is to get maximum returns based on their skills.

He believes that oil and gas companies will always choose to please investors rather than save the planet, so it is up to governments to create regulations and incentives to cut emissions. He believes that they are performing very badly.

“I think the world has failed. I wouldn’t blame the police talks – they’re just a bunch of meetings, a conference. But the world has failed because it hasn’t figured out the right incentives to motivate people to reduce greenhouse gases.

Lord Browne left BP in 2007 after making false statements to a UK court when a British newspaper labeled him gay. Lord Browne called the incident “such a bad error of judgement”.

However, even after all these years the people and policies he brought in continue to guide the company today.

Tony Hayward, whom Lord Browne had advised as his successor, had his tenure ended early due to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. This was followed by Bob Dudley, another executive promoted by Lord Browne.

Mr Dudley stepped down in 2020 and was replaced by Bernard Looney, a favorite of Lord Browne. He was ousted after failing to disclose details of his relationships with several colleagues. The interim Chief Executive, Murray Auchincloss, was also a protégé of Lord Browne.

What is striking is that all four have largely followed the “beyond petroleum” path outlined by Lord Browne two decades ago.

Now what is his advice for BP? “I think they need to recognize that there are many voices out there, and they don’t need to be arrogant.

“Companies have no right to exist. They only exist if people buy their product. They should take care of this and respect what people say, which means moving forward with regulation, reducing CO2 emissions and becoming part of society.

“It would be really wrong for a company to say, ‘We’re here, you need us and you can’t do anything about it.’ “In the end that’s not true, customers will go elsewhere.”

